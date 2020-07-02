Dawn Foods Debuts B2B Program For Bakeries

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has introduced a new eCommerce platform for bakeries, according to a press release.

The platform will work to streamline the ordering process for customers, enabling them to access more convenient and simple services.

The release says the new service will offer “unparalleled, around-the-clock access to baking supplies” that can help circumvent the old ways of using paper or telephone methods to order items from suppliers.

Dawn customers will now be able to place orders fast, look at the entire product catalog and view order history through the new platform.

In addition, customers will be able to access tools for filtering, sorting and pairing suggestions; they’ll have the ability to access the platform on desktop, tablet or mobile; they’ll have access to 24/7 ordering so they can order while doing inventory; and they’ll be able to use an integrated payment portal to handle invoices.

Dawn Chief Digital Officer Bob Howland called the new service a great advancement for customers.

“This platform was built with input from our pilot program customers and in partnership with some of the best companies in the digital space,” he said, according to the release. “Now, Dawn customers can conveniently explore all of our products and find inspiration and insights to help grow their business.”

James Blackford, owner of Jupiter Donuts in Largo, Florida, said in the release that the ordering process is now “very easy.”

“Being able to see all the products that Dawn offers on one platform is a game changer,” Blackford said, according to the release. “You can do all your ordering 24/7 on your mobile device if necessary. And when you’re a busy business owner, that saves precious time.”

Some companies, like production tech provider Picnic, are taking digitization even further and digitizing food production itself. Picnic is producing pizzas via automation.