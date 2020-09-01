B2B Payments

Dignari Capital Gives $50M To Sheng Ye Capital For SCF Innovation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Factoring Innovation Tackles Risky Reputation

Dignari Capital has agreed to provide $50 million to Sheng Ye (SY) Capital in a strategic collaboration to explore new supply chain finance options for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to a press release.

The company's services include collaborations with blue-chip enterprises in the fields of infrastructure, energy and medical business, all of which are more resilient to economic cycles. SY Capital provides accounts receivable (AR)-based supply chain financing services to those kinds of companies, which Grace Tan, founding partner of Dignari Capital said is a ripe field for expansion.

"We are very optimistic about the supply chain financing industry and see substantial financing needs in China's underserved [SMB] sector," she said, according to the release. "SY Capital is able to provide flexible and efficient financial services to upstream [SMB] suppliers and at the same time maintain a good risk control record with a zero non-performing loan ratio. Factoring assets, based on large blue-chip core enterprises' payables, are high-quality credit assets."

The release stated that supply chain finance has been effective as a way to fund SMBs and has been supported by the Chinese government. The investment from Dignari Capital will work to expand access to different funding channels, including credit funds and help with risk management, the release stated.

Tung Chi Fung, chairman of SY Capital, said there are already plans in the works.

"Going forward, we will consider launching a supply chain financing credit fund asset management platform to further optimize our asset-light strategy and expand our asset scale and market share more rapidly," he said, according to the release.

SY Capital, early in 2020, was able to achieve growth in spite of the pandemic with its technology capabilities. The company offered financing services for small, medium and micro-sized enterprises in China, with a 46 percent increase in net profits, the release stated. Income from information technology jobs also increased, with a 12-fold jump from the previous year.

Currently, some of SY Capital's long-term institutional investors include China Taiping, Pavilion Capital, a subsidiary of Temasek, and Olympus Capital, according to the release.

In August, the Global Supply Chain Finance Forum issued warnings against companies entering into payables finance programs that might be detrimental. For instance, if companies don't urgently need money, they shouldn't feel pressured to join such programs, the organization said.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
CFO

Report: Putting An End To AP Invoicing Errors

online mortgage
2.8K
Real Estate

Blend CEO: Why Mortgage Lending Needs More Data, Not More Documents

Robotic Innovation
2.1K
Innovation

The Robots Are Coming – And Some Are Already Here

1.9K
Payment Methods

PayPal’s ‘Pay In 4’ Expands Installment Credit Options For PayPal Users

1.8K
SMBs

New Report: How Online Marketplaces Can Capture The $129 Billion Small Business Seller Opportunity

How TikTok Could Help Walmart's Social Commerce
1.7K
Social Commerce

Why Walmart’s Knocking On TikTok’s Door

1.6K
Loans

SBA Eyes Fees Paid To Rocket Loans, Contractor In Loan Program

1.6K
Gig Economy

Meeting The Payments Needs Of Cross-Border Gig Workers

TikTok
1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: China Must Approve TikTok Sale Under Its New Rules On AI

United Airlines
1.4K
Travel Payments

United Drops Change Fees On Domestic Flights

1.3K
Taxes

Temporary Payroll Tax Deferral Plan Starts Sept. 1

1.3K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: US Seizes Crypto Accounts Tied To N. Korean Cyberattacks That Stole $29M; Australia Probes Horse Racing Group Linked To OneCoin Crypto Scam

1.2K
Real Estate

UK Banks Retool Branch Locations For Office Space Use

1.2K
B2B Payments

Touchland Sells Hand Sanitizer Stations Via B2B eCommerce

Reliance Makes $3.4B Offer For Future Group, India’s 2nd Largest Retailer
1.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Makes $3.4B Offer For India’s 2nd Largest Retailer