Artificial intelligence, automation and cloud computing company Esker has integrated with Stripe Connect to help companies streamline the processing of payments across borders using a single provider, according to a press release.

The integration will help to grow Esker’s order-to-cash (O2C) solution by allowing for secure online payment capabilities around the world.

“As the most innovative player in financial technology, Stripe was the clear choice for us,” said Esker CEO Jean-Michel Bérard. “Stripe’s PCI Service Provider Level 1 certified solution offers the stringent payment protection our customers worldwide expect. By enriching our O2C solution with online payment, we increase businesses’ operating efficiencies and help them get paid faster, particularly in the collections process. This will also accelerate the launch of new Esker products and simplify the onboarding of our customers.”

Using the new Stripe Connect integration, Esker customers now can work with one payment provider throughout the world without having to choose from local providers.

Customers of Esker can collect on invoices using a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards as well as direct debit payment services. They can connect in over 40 countries and 135 different currencies inside of the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe.

“We’re proud to support the global ambition of Esker,” said Guillaume Princen, Stripe general manager for Continental Europe. “By integrating with Stripe, Esker will move much faster, provide better customer experience and develop their business across the world. This is exactly what Stripe is about: giving time back to its customers so they can focus on what they do best.”

In other Esker news, the company partnered with Fuji Xerox, a document services unit, about a year ago to offer accounts payable (AP) solutions across the Asia Pacific region. The goal was to help companies improve efficiency in their AP processes as well as boost the performance of cash flow.