Invoia, a mobile web company for small businesses to deal with revenues, is rebranding itself in a bid to meet customer demands and keep pace with growth.

Invoia was known as Tbbbout Paylater until it changed the name for the rebranding. The name change, according to a press release, symbolizes honing in on small businesses with a need for simple, affordable invoicing for things like recurring payments.

The focus will include the main way customers and businesses tend to handle payments now, via mobile apps or other similar devices.

Invoia CEO Jason Polancich said that the rebranding came from seeing where a large chunk of the company’s business was coming from: small businesses who wanted to get paid with no trouble. Polancich said he and others at the head of Invoia had heard “time and time again” that businesses rarely used more than 10 percent of what the press release called “bloated and complicated” solutions for payments, which take “almost daily attention and training” to use.

By contrast, the press release says Invoia’s services are simple and can be used on any device including a desktop, a mobile phone or anything in between. The app utilizes “set and forget” procedures to allow one-time or recurring payments, which can be sent to customers via phone within seconds, according to the press release.

The app can also be used for a range of other services like installments and subscription payments; recurring payments with reminders; appointment booking; coupons and discounts; full point of sale with industry payments; in-app eCommerce purchases; self-checkout; customer marketing via built-in ads; and reports and metric numbers.

The pricing ranges from $9.99 a month for a basic plan to $49.99 for the marketing plan, which includes payment services, plus an integrated search engine optimization (SEO) feature, alongside web payments and checkouts.

With the acceleration of mobile technology, people now have much more access in general to various, flexible modes of payment.