California startup LevaData just got a big boost.

Bain & Co. on Tuesday (Oct. 13) announced it has begun using San Jose-based firm’s supply chain management platform in its work with consulting clients.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a surge in demand for a range of products and services, has also put unprecedented strains as well on the supply chains of companies, especially those will tracking inventory with the equivalent of pen and paper, analysts say.

The partnership with LevaData comes as Boston-based Bain, through its supply chain management consulting practices, works with companies looking to digitalize their supply chain network.

Bain says its supply management practice focuses on wringing out savings and turning what can be for some companies a major sore spot into a competitive advantage.

LevaData notes its Cognitive Supply Management platform fits Bain’s approach, with both companies pushing the “concept of agile supply chains” that, in turn, “learn from actions, provide greater transparency and deliver new competitive advantages,” the companies said in a joint press release.

LevaData is also a member of the Bain Alliance Ecosystem, described as a “network of best-of-breed partnerships with complementary tool, technology, and service providers.”

“LevaData’s cognitive platform is delivering the future of supply management to sourcing and NPI teams,” said David Schannon, partner at Bain & Company. “They’re a perfect complement to the transformational approach, cutting-edge digital technologies, and deep domain expertise Bain brings to global procurement and supply chain organizations.”

The two companies say they have already begun working on projects together.

“A lot of companies are talking about delivering digital transformation, but few companies have the knowledge, capabilities and hands-on experience implementing strategic transformation like Bain,” said Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO of LevaData. “We’re very excited about partnering with Bain to deliver the next generation of supply management technology to the world’s most innovative manufacturers.”