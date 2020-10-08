Manheim Logistics has formed an exclusive collaboration with DHL Supply Chain in order to develop what a press release calls a "more holistic" transportation management system.

Manheim Logistics will use its Ready Logistics and Central Dispatch brands with DHL's logistics engineering expertise and advanced technology, including advanced routing, to help customers speed up processes, according to the release.

DHL will use the company's Global Control Tower in Detroit, alongside various U.S.-based logistics support teams in order to give more visibility for inventory flows and optimize vehicle moves, the release stated.

In addition, Manheim's transportation management system and in-house applications will be integrated with DHL to provide better shipping processes and support order management and vehicle verification, the release stated. And there will be a new integrated user experience portal for use by shipping and operations workers.

"Dealers and commercial clients will be able to spend less time managing logistics details and focus on driving their businesses forward, while carriers will benefit from robust technology, optimized loads and a greater pipeline of productive jobs," the release stated.

Jim Monkmeyer, president of Transportation at DHL Supply Chain North America, said in the release that the company is ready to work with Manheim to "jointly lay the foundations for further optimization and automation.”

"By leveraging industry-leading resources including our Control Tower and suite of advanced technologies, we are confident that we can strengthen Manheim's commitment to offer transportation solutions with the reliability and flexibility that their customers desire," he said in the release.

