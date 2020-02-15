B2B Payments

Mexico To Tax Digital Services From Other Countries

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mexico To Tax Digital Services

Mexico passed a law this week that taxes digital services from other countries, according to a report.

A 16 percent value-added tax (VAT) will be tacked onto digital services starting on June 1 of this year. The law will apply to all services, even B2B transactions. The tax will cover all online applications, including video, audio streaming, images, education and others.

There are stipulations for what constitutes a Mexican recipient to determine eligibility for the tax. The person must be a resident of Mexico, and payment must be made through an intermediary. The telephone number of the service provider must have Mexico’s country code and the IP address must correspond to the country.

The providers will have to register for VAT in Mexico and get a tax identification number. They are also required to appoint a legal representative in Mexico for notification purposes and must register in the month of June.

In other Mexico news, Walmart saw a 2.7 percent year-over-year increase in sales for stores that have been open longer than a year. Walmart is Mexico’s biggest retailer. In 2013, they opened 214 new stores in the country. There are 3,400 total Walmart stores in Mexico, representing the company’s largest market outside of the U.S. In 2019, the retailer opened 134 stores and grew its footprint in the country by 5 percent.

A majority of the new stores are part of the Bodega Aurrerá chain, which offers more discounts to customers. Bodega Aurrerá is Walmart’s reply to competitors opening simpler marketplaces. Company spokesperson Gabriela Buenrostro Ortega said that the continued expansions would enable Walmart to keep offering the best possible value for Mexican families, while continuing to work for the betterment of the Mexican people. She said the expansion of stores would also allow the retailer to provide thousands of new jobs.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

sustainable farming sustainable farming
4.8K
Merchant Innovation

Farming’s AI, Data Driven (And Vertical) Tech Revolution

4.0K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

contactless payments tap to pay contactless payments tap to pay
3.9K
VISA

Visa On Tap To Pay, Cash Displacement And B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
3.8K
Banking

Goldman Sachs: To Compete, Bank Needs Top Tier Tech Talent

earning report earning report
3.7K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security
3.6K
Security & Fraud

Is No-Factor Authentication Digital Security’s Future?

3.5K
B2B Payments

J.P. Morgan: Real-Time Treasury A Key Driver Of Corporate’s Loyalty

PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption
3.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

3.1K
SMBs

New Report: One Day Too Long: Why Small Businesses Want Rapid Settlement

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’ The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’
3.0K
Security & Fraud

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’

online bank account online bank account
2.6K
Digital Banking

Platforms Help FIs And FinTechs Break Down Silos

Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone
2.5K
Payment Methods

Fiserv’s Clover Lets Diners Scan To Pay With Apple Pay

reorganizes business units reorganizes business units
2.5K
Personnel

Wells Fargo CEO Reorganizes Business Units

2.4K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Token Marketplace Buys Majority Of Australia Football Club; Circle Sells Crypto Investing App

PBOC files patents for digital currency PBOC files patents for digital currency
2.4K
International

PBOC Patents Show China’s Push For Digital Money