B2B Payments

NexaCollect Rolls Out Android App For Debt Collection Information

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
NexaCollect Rolls Out Android App For Debt Collection Information

NexaCollect, which helps businesses locate collection agencies, has rolled out a mobile app for Android that is available on the Google Play store, according to an announcement.

The rollout of the app lets the accounts receivable (AR) portal company provide the newest information, updates and pertinent notifications to the smartphones of clients, according to the announcement.

The company said a flood of commercial debts going sour is anticipated to reach the market because of the coronavirus. It noted that credit unions and banks that mostly have consumer loans will have to find collection agencies to handle commercial invoices that are not paid.

“An experienced collection agency works diplomatically to collect money in full even if it requires to put the debtor in an installment payment plan,” NexaCollects said in the announcement. However, it noted that “legal recovery” might be required at a later point in time.

NexaCollect says that it has been working with small businesses and dental practices, among others, aiming to find a collection agency that meets their requirements.

In June, NexaCollect announced that it launched a business-to-business division that offers information regarding commercial debt collection to assist companies in recouping funds from late bills.

The move occurred as companies and commercial services were looking at big losses due to unpaid receivables with the slowing economic situation at the time.

“The launch of the Commercial Collection section on the portal will benefit companies who have unpaid invoices from suppliers, clients and service providers,” the company said in an announcement at the time.

Furthermore, it noted that debt collectors can pursue one settlement or get money back in installments in many cases.

“In the next year, we anticipate having many more collection agencies that can be recommended for commercial recovery services,” the company noted in the announcement, pointing out that there are “thousands” of debit collection attorneys and collection firms in the U.S.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.2K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

CFTC Charges Four In Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto; Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association Launched; MicroStrategy Names Bitcoin Main Reserve Currency
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Charges Four In Alleged Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto

Starbucks Coffee
3.2K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.6K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
2.4K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.3K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

2.3K
Restaurant innovation

New York City Approves Restaurant Surcharge 

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.1K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab
1.9K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab

1.8K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

1.8K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

1.7K
Digital-First Banking

The Pandemic’s Push For The FI/FinTech ‘Win-Win’

1.7K
Investments

Klarna Valued At $10.65B After $650M Funding Round

New Square Features Speed Up Payroll
1.6K
Digital Payments

Square Launches On Demand Payroll