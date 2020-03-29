B2B Payments

Open Banking Platfom Tink Acquires Eurobits

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Tink has acquired Eurobits

European open banking platform Tink will now have more room to expand with the acquisition of Eurobits, which works in account aggregation technology, according to a press release.

Eurobits, the release states, works with banks and FinTech companies like BBVA, Santander, Sabadell and Fintonic, and the new partnership will give Tink more room to grow in Europe.

Tink received 90 million euros ($100.1 million) in a funding round in January and now hopes to use that to grow in Latin America and other parts of Europe where it isn’t yet established. The company bought Eurobits for 15.5 million euros ($17.2 million). Tink was formed in 2012.

Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO of Tink, said Eurobits’s customers would now also reap the benefits of the company’s payment initiation and data services.

Tink’s services, according to the release, have powered a number of leading banking and fiscal institutions, including PayPal.

Other listed companies that will now be connected with Tink include the National Bank of Greece, France’s La Banque Postale and Telefonica.

Eurobits, founded in 2004 with headquarters in Madrid, works in connectivity and has operated with many banks and institutions in the past. The company has 54 employees, all of whom will now be a part of Tink’s team. The company does business in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

“Tink is undoubtedly one of the most innovative companies within open banking,” said Eurobits CEO Arturo Gonzalez Mac Dowell. “Joining forces with them to help expand their coverage across Europe and Latin America is a unique opportunity, not only for both of our businesses, but for the broader industry as a whole.”

Ana Climente Alarcón, head of open banking with BBVA Spain, said in the release that open banking is transformative for finance, upping financial inclusion and allowing customers to see everything about their financial status in one easy place. She said the union of Eurobits and Tink would do well to make the form of banking easier for anyone to access from now on.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30. Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30.
7.6K
Coronavirus

Instacart Shoppers Plan Strike Monday For Better COVID-19 Protections, Pay

Cryptocuurency Cryptocuurency
6.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Coin Metrics Notches $6M; Digital Dollar Project Unveils New Advisory Members

US Spending Slows, Consumer Sentiment Dips US Spending Slows, Consumer Sentiment Dips
5.8K
Economy

US Spending Slows, Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low

DHS Postpones REAL ID Enforcement Deadline DHS Postpones REAL ID Enforcement Deadline
5.3K
Safety and Security

DHS Postpones REAL ID Enforcement Deadline Until 2021

Apple Apple
3.9K
Coronavirus

Apple Debuts Coronavirus Website, App Created With The CDC

pets eating pets eating
3.6K
Coronavirus

Pet Food Sales Spike During Coronavirus Scare

fleet fleet
3.4K
B2B Payments

Comdata Collaborates On AR Financing For Fleets

Bangladesh Bangladesh
3.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Factory Workers Sent Home Unpaid In Bangladesh; Banks Vow To Keep Staff Employed

online shopping online shopping
3.4K
Digital Identity

ID2020: What’s Needed For Digital Identity In 2020

Target delays curbside grocery pickup due to coronavirus Target delays curbside grocery pickup due to coronavirus
3.3K
Coronavirus

Target Pauses Curbside Pickup Plans

3.2K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: Responding, Reorganizing And Resetting For COVID-19

data open banking data open banking
3.1K
Regulation

US Retailers Confront Data Privacy Shifts

Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline
3.1K
Ridesharing

Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline

Walmart Walmart
2.9K
Coronavirus

Walmart Enacts No-Touch Protocols

Google Pledges $800M To Help Businesses Google Pledges $800M To Help Businesses
2.8K
Coronavirus

Google Pledges $800M To Help Struggling Businesses