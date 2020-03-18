B2B Payments

Penta Lands $20M For Corporate Banking Tech

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Penta announced the close of its funding round for $20 million

Germany’s Penta, which works in banking for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has completed a 18.5-million-euro ($20.4 million) funding round, according to a TechCrunch report.

Penta’s lead contributor was RTP Global, a new investor, alongside previous investor HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, and other investors, ABN AMRO Ventures, V-R Ventures and Finleap, which is a FinTech company builder with a large stake in Penta.

With the completion of this round, RTP Global partner Alex Pavlov will join Penta’s board, which he said was reflective of the group’s commitment to finding strong new partners. Penta, he said, had the tenacity to be “ready for the sprints, prepare for the marathons.” He said Penta has “a strong team, rapid growth and the mission of solving the problems” of tis SMB customers by thinking outside the box.

Penta is headquartered in Berlin and has other offices in Milan and Belgrade. The company was acquired in April of last year by Finleap, which counts banking platform solarisBank among the companies in which it owns stake. Penta is a customer of solarisBank, too.

Penta has spent its time lately partnering with SumUp, a BBVA-backed card reader, to try to attract more varied customers like restaurants, healthcare companies, craftsmen and architects. Customers can order a SumUp Card Reader via Penta and save money on the starting fee. In doing so, features of both companies can be integrated seamlessly.

SumUp customers also get access to other features of Penta’s, such as opening a business on a solely digital platform, issuing multiple cards, and enacting limits and permissions for staff, along with managing expenses.

Penta partnered with German FinTech iwoca in December in a bid to help customers apply for credit.

“We have built a platform that provides companies with all the products they need in their day-to-day business, in one place,” said Penta CEO Marko Wenthin. “By partnering with iwoca, our customers now have a single point of access to a credit provider that will make their day-to-day life easier and bring the important issue of liquidity management a big step forward.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
8.4K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
6.9K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
5.7K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
5.2K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
4.4K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.0K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
3.9K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Amazon Amazon
3.6K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.6K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.5K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.4K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

Casino Casino
3.4K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.0K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.9K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
2.7K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China