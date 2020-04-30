To help bolster B2B payments in the travel vertical, the baVel electronic transaction platform of Voxel has been integrated into Juniper, TravelDailyNews reported.

Customers of Juniper will gain entry into the ecosystem of baVel, which connects with over 12 electronic payment service providers as of now.

For hotels, baVel’s products take away manual card processing and automate payments. Online travel agencies (OTAs), among others, can enter a product ecosystem with a solitary integration, taking away the expensive reconciliation of payments and recouping of VAT internationally.

Juniper and baVel systems have reportedly been linked together for more than a decade, providing reception services and eInvoice creation. Travel firms that tap into Juniper as their primary engine for reservations will now potentially be able to directly link to payment providers like XanderPay, eNett and Barclaycard, among others, without the need to make connections with every single one.

Also, baVel will be connected with Juniper’s Cangooroo reservation engine, which is said to have a rising international position.

In separate travel payments news, business travel platform Huilianyi brought in roughly $42 million in fundraising as China starts a potential economic renewal amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Huaxing New Economic Fund, a subsidiary of Huaxing Capital, led the Series C+ round.

Huilianyi, which is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based system for travel reimbursement, began in 2016. The firm reportedly has millions of active users in different firms, and the investment money will be used to expand into new markets like the United States.

Zhonglin Capital, SoftBank China, and Blue Lake Capital also reportedly partook in the round. A representative of Zhonglin Capital said in an announcement, as previously reported, “In the connected era, we are optimistic that business travel and expense management platforms have become standard applications for enterprises.”

Huilianyi expanded into Singapore and Malaysia in 2018 and into Japan in 2019.