Cybersecurity Firm WISeKey Launches Logistics Program in Spain

Cybersecurity firm WISeKey has integrated Spain’s Port of Algeciras into its WISeSmartContainers Consortium.

“WISeSmartContainers represents a revolutionary technological platform in the transport and logistics industry, enabling complete traceability of container movements and thus facilitating logistics in ports,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 21).

The consortium integrated the city of La Línea de la Concepción and the Free Zone of Cádiz (ZFC), according to the release. The inclusion of local and global economy participants “fosters an environment of a technological innovation laboratory,” allowing new tech to be tested and developed in the region.

“With this collaboration, we are laying the groundwork to lead a large-scale digital transformation process, opening new opportunities and establishing a model to follow in the global technological field,” WISeKey founder and CEO Carlos Moreira said in the release. “We are on the threshold of turning the Campo de Gibraltar into an international reference in terms of digital innovation and progress.”

The partnership is happening as the supply chain and logistics spaces are undergoing a slow but steady transformation, with the logistics sector, in particular, seeing an accelerating digital revolution in recent years, PYMNTS wrote earlier this month.

“Investments in digital technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors and advanced analytics, have created an ecosystem that generates vast amounts of data at every stage of the supply chain journey,” that report said. “From tracking goods in transit to optimizing warehouse operations and intelligently matching shippers and carriers, the industry has become a data-rich environment.”

Digital investments have begun to mature, letting companies get real-time value from the ocean of information before them.

The report also noted that transacting across supply chains and among logistics network participants still presents challenges, no matter how streamlined an organization’s tech stack is.

“We still have to have a lockbox for checks, you still have people out there doing things on carbon copy paper and writing it down, and the thing about payments is everyone still wants to do it every way,” Jordan Wagner, vice president and general manager at Torque by Ryder, told PYMNTS in July. “We’re really trying to get away from phone calls and checks, but the reality is that in this space, there are still plenty of people who want to do it the old-fashioned way. The old channels are still very, very prevalent.”

