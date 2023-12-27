Spenda has partnered with eBev to provide integrated payments solutions across the eBev marketplace, which enables the ordering of alcoholic beverages for Australia’s hospitality supply chain.

The commercial rollout of these solutions will begin with 100 clients over three months in early 2024 and then scale to eBev’s broader client base, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 27) press release.

“In these more challenging economic difficult times, businesses look for ways to save time, money and manage their cash flow,” Ian Harris, CEO of eBev, said in the release. “This partnership with Spenda enables eBev to continue evolving our offering to the eBev marketplace.”

Spenda, a software company providing electronic payment solutions across supply chains and trading networks, will supply eBev with its Pay-Statement-By-Link (PSBL) and Accounts Payable (AP) payments solutions, according to the press release.

In addition, eBev and Spenda will provide licensed premises with merchant services, eInvoicing services and payment services, the release said.

Plus, Spenda will offer licensed premises access to card-blended finance accounts that will enable them to purchase goods from the eBev platform on standard statement terms, per the release. This offering will be subject to credit approval.

“Expanding this partnership with eBev reflects further market validation of our unique payments solution across distributed networks in different industry verticals,” Adrian Floate, managing director at Spenda, said in the release. “Our solutions are well suited to the hospitality industry which has an integrated network of buyers and sellers through the supply chain.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that B2B buyers that have taken to online commerce now have higher expectations for the customer service and the terms they receive from vendors.

Eighty-five percent of B2B buyers value a positive experience with their partners as much as their products and services, and 69% want their partners to provide novel ways for them to access products and services, according to the “Global B2B Payments Playbook,” a PYMNTS and Worldpay collaboration.

In another recent development in the hospitality space, Hotel Equities said in July that it has launched a digital tipping platform powered by Grazzy and Visa Direct. This platform provides guests staying at any of the firm’s hotels with a convenient, secure and cashless way to leave tips.

