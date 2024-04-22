GoCardless Integrates A2A Payments App With Intuit QuickBooks in US

Global bank payment company GoCardless has launched an integration with Intuit QuickBooks in the United States.

This regional integration builds on the existing relationship the two companies have in the United Kingdom, GoCardless said in a Monday (April 22) press release.

The GoCardless app allows QuickBook users in the U.S. to use ACH-Pull for account-to-account (A2A) payments, enabling them to automatically collect payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts on the date an invoice is due, according to the release. These payments are reconciled on the Intuit QuickBooks platform.

This capability allows businesses to reduce late payments, lessen the risk of customer churn, improve cash flow and lower their payment processing costs, the release said.

For customers of these businesses, these direct debit payments offer a more secure and seamless payment experience and eliminate the need to update credit card details and initiate manual bank transfers, per the release.

The GoCardless app is now available to QuickBooks users in the U.S. in the Intuit QuickBooks Store, according to the release.

“Our integration with Intuit QuickBooks is one way we can make life easier for small businesses in this tough economic environment,” Seb Hempstead, vice president of partnerships at GoCardless, said in the release. “By reducing late and failed payments, plus the associated admin, and enabling automatic reconciliation, we can free up cash flow and keep costs down.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that pay by bank, also known as account-to-account (A2A) payments, offers a more direct and cheaper method of making transactions, compared to traditional card networks.

This payment method also reduces the risk of fraud by eliminating the need for users to share credit card numbers, according to “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Consumer Familiarity Controls Account-to-Account Payment Growth,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and AWS collaboration.

In another recent move, GoCardless said in March that it signed an agreement to acquire Sentenial, an account-to-account payment provider and open banking specialist that operates under the Nuapay brand, from EML Payments.

This planned acquisition will extend GoCardless’ services to new customer segments, including independent software vendors (ISVs) and payment services providers (PSPs), and consolidate its position as a payment provider to its existing customers.

