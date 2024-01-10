Medius, a company specializing in accounts payable (AP) management, partnered with Launchpad Technologies to deliver an Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) solution.

Launchpad Technologies is a provider of cloud-hosted iPaaS, offering businesses the ability to streamline software integration and workflow automation, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 10) press release.

Through its platform, Paasport, Launchpad Technologies aims to simplify the integration process and drive digital transformation for businesses, according to the release.

One of the advantages of Paasport is its ability to help customers launch integrations faster and more efficiently, the release said.

This is particularly beneficial for Medius customers, who can integrate their entire suite of procure-to-pay solutions with any system, per the release. By using Paasport, Medius customers can eliminate the complexities typically associated with enterprise integration.

“Enterprise integration has been a challenge for IT departments, and it is one of the top business needs of our customers,” Matt Rhodus, vice president of business development and strategic initiatives at Medius, said in the release. “This partnership with Launchpad Technologies creates an opportunity to transform the accounts payable process because customers can easily connect and manage data in disparate systems, giving them real-time data exchange.”

Paasport is a scalable platform that enables the automation of data and user workflows, ultimately increasing client operational efficiency, according to the release.

As a partner, Launchpad Technologies provides Medius customers with 24/7 lifecycle support, minimizing the risk of errors and streamlining integration launches, the release said.

The partnership presents an opportunity to transform the AP process, as customers can connect and manage data in disparate systems, facilitating real-time data exchange, per the release.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Medius launched partnerships with several British value-added resellers (VARs) that are experts in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

It also comes about seven months after Medius announced its plans to acquire Expensya to accelerate its ability to grow and cross-sell in the business applications market. The acquisition was announced in June and completed in July.

