Sovos Enhances Partner Network Amid Demand for Tax Compliance Services

Compliance company Sovos has enhanced its Sovos Partner Network program to make it easier for partners to access new opportunities in technology, revenue and marketing.

The program centers on the Sovos Compliance Cloud, which is a platform for tax compliance and regulatory reporting, the firm said in a Monday (April 15) press release.

“The Sovos Partner Network empowers our partners to refer, resell, embed or build advisory/services practices around the best-in-class Sovos Compliance Cloud to address these needs for their customers,” Chris Clinton, chief partner officer at Sovos, said in the release.

Unifying tax compliance and regulator reporting on one platform, the Sovos Compliance Cloud is a cloud-based solution that provides a single view of all transaction data, real-time insights and data on-demand for reviews and audits, according to the release.

The Sovos Partner Network enables partners to create revenue streams as a commission-based Referral Partner, by embedding or reselling the Compliance Cloud as a Solution Provider Partner, and by expanding their tax compliance services as a Strategic Alliance Partner, the release said.

Partners can meet their customers’ compliance demands with Sovos’ integrated solution and can leverage the company’s expertise in evolving regulations and tax laws, per the release.

The Sovos Partner Network ecosystem currently includes more than 400 companies, including advisory and consulting services, accounting, financial and business technology providers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and resellers, according to the release.

“The compliance landscape is more complex than ever before, and businesses need a trusted partner to help them navigate dynamic regulatory changes, mitigate risk and manage their tax obligations efficiently,” Clinton said in the release.

With more companies doing business across borders, the regulatory landscape shifting and the governmental demand for data rapidly intensifying, companies are recognizing that they need to reconsider their back-office processes and reporting, Sovos CEO Kevin Akeroyd told PYMNTS in an interview posted in January.

The challenge of keeping pace with changes in software, content, tax rules and regulations is prompting more discussions with companies like Sovos that offer tax compliance solutions, Akeroyd added.

“Entire organizations are going through pronounced and steep learning curves,” Akeroyd said.