VerifiNow Launches Biometric Identity Solution for Telehealth Providers

VerifiNow has launched a patient identity verification solution for telehealth providers.

PatientVerifi is designed to meet the need for secure patient identity verification in virtual healthcare, the technology company focused on digital identity verification said in a Monday (Feb. 26) press release.

“With advanced biometric checkpoints, PatientVerifi ensures accurate patient authentication and effectively reduces the risks of prescription misuse and insurance fraud while enhancing compliance with healthcare regulations, thereby protecting patients and providers alike,” Paul Velusamy, founder of VerifiNow, said in the release.

With the surge in demand for telehealth services, PatientVerifi ensures accurate patient identification during virtual healthcare sessions, reducing the risks associated with identity fraud, according to the release.

By implementing biometric checkpoints such as voice biometrics, facial recognition and liveness detection, PatientVerifi effectively authenticates patients with accuracy, the release said.

PatientVerifi also features HIPAA compliance and integration with popular video platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, per the release.

Incorrect patient identification in telemedicine can lead to malpractice claims, insurance fraud and HIPAA compliance risks, according to the release. With $68 billion lost annually due to healthcare fraud, the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association emphasizes the importance of accurate patient identification.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has also implemented regulations to address the rise of telehealth services, requiring proper patient authentication, especially for controlled substances prescriptions, per the release.

“As many telehealth providers scramble to meet the DEA’s Dec. 31, 2024, deadline, PatientVerifi is designed to facilitate secure, efficient and compliant virtual care,” the press release said.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that telehealth services are gaining popularity among consumers of all ages.

Seventy-two percent of consumers have conducted at least one healthcare activity online in the last 12 months, according to “The Digital Platform Promise: What Baby Boomers and Seniors Want From Digital Healthcare Platforms,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Lynx collaboration.

Already a multibillion-dollar industry, telemedicine’s value is projected to jump fivefold in nine years, Emergen Research said in November.

The company attributed the rise to a shortage of healthcare workers, innovation in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, rising demand for remote health and increased use of smartphones.