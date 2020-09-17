Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Two Russians Allegedly Spoofed Websites To Steal Crypto; Bitcoin ATM Installations Approach 10K Globally; Homeland Security Runs Contest For Digital Wallet Development

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Two Russians Allegedly Spoofed Websites To Steal Crypto

Two individuals from Russia who were recently sanctioned by the Treasury Department purportedly put into place copycat websites for cryptocurrency exchanges that that tricked people into providing login information, CoinDesk reported. After that time, they purportedly stole ether, bitcoin and NEO to the tune of $20 million. Most of the funds reportedly arrived in one of the individual’s accounts. A forfeiture complaint for digital currency funds that were confiscated in the past outlined the purported thefts, target exchanges and marks of the two individuals.

In separate news, the overall count of bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs) approached 10,000 at the beginning of September, aksjebloggen.com reported. There were 9,680 bitcoin ATMs as of the start of the month, marking a 167 percent year-on-year rise. The site reported that 1,932 BTMs were in the world in December 2017, while there were 4,009 by the close of 2018. Countries with the most sizable count of BTMs are developed nations like Britain, Canada and the United States. But they have grown in popularity in markets that are not stable. There, people need to change a nation's money for cryptocurrency that isn’t regulated by a government or connected with it.

On another note, the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is running a contest for the development of a digital wallet, CoinDesk reported. S&T has discovered and backed blockchain firms via the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) for a long time, but the contest is said to be the first time it’s taken a design challenge to the general populace as it is currently doing. S&T Prize Program Manager Kathleen Kenyon told the outlet, “We’re trying to reach that freelance designer.” Prizes of $25,000 are for the taking with the new challenge, and contenders can apply up to Oct. 15, while finalists in the first phase will be announced on Oct. 27 at a digital event.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

CFTC Charges Four In Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto; Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association Launched; MicroStrategy Names Bitcoin Main Reserve Currency
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Charges Four In Alleged Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto

Starbucks Coffee
3.2K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.6K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
2.5K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

2.4K
Restaurant innovation

New York City Approves Restaurant Surcharge 

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.3K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.1K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab
1.9K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab

1.9K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

1.8K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

1.7K
Digital-First Banking

The Pandemic’s Push For The FI/FinTech ‘Win-Win’

1.7K
Investments

Klarna Valued At $10.65B After $650M Funding Round

New Square Features Speed Up Payroll
1.6K
Digital Payments

Square Launches On Demand Payroll