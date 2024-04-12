Tencent Simplifies Process of Linking International Cards With Weixin Pay

Tencent has made it easier for visitors to mainland China to register for a WeChat account and to link international cards to Weixin Pay.

In addition, Weixin Pay is exploring interoperability with more overseas eWallets, Tencent said in a Friday (April 12) press release.

Overseas users can register for a WeChat account with an overseas mobile number, fill in basic card details to link an eligible international card with Weixin Pay, and then easily access tens of millions of merchants in mainland China, according to the release.

“The simplified card linking process allows international visitors to spend up to a certain amount safely and conveniently,” Tencent said in the release.

Users who want a higher transaction limit can submit relevant information to complete an identity verification process, the release said. Passport verification can be completed in seconds. For verified international users, Weixin Pay has increased the single transaction limit from $1,000 to $5,000 and the annual transaction limit from $10,000 to $50,000.

In addition to linking international cards to Weixin Pay, international visitors can apply for and link UnionPay’s Tour Card, which is a prepaid card, through Weixin Pay, per the release.

For instance, Malaysian visitors can use their existing local eWallet in the PayNet system will soon be able to make payments in mainland China by scanning a Weixin Pay QR code displayed by merchants, the release said. Plus, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, Tenpay Global, will work with NetsUnion to connect more wallets.

“Inbound tourism to China continues to heat up, driving an increase in the use of mobile payments by visitors when traveling in the mainland of China,” Tencent said in the release.

In an earlier effort to make payments easier for visitors to the country, Tencent said in July that users of WeChat can now link their cards issued by Visa, Mastercard, JCB or Discover to make payments at tens of millions of merchants in China.

The company said at the time: “Tencent strives to improve mobile payment experience and offer more convenience for overseas users, through initiatives such as supporting international cards on Weixin Pay and connecting overseas local wallets with the Mainland of China.”