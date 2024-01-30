In this month’s PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Digital Banking Apps, all movement came from the lower half of the rankings. Acorns and Ally are making moves upward to compete with the others, while Empower and Albert are falling down. Check below to see how the points altered.

The Top 5

Revolut scoring a perfect 100 remains on top at No. 1

No. 2 is left unaltered with Wise scoring 96 points.

Dave scoring 80 points holds the No. 3 ranking.

Scoring 73 points at No. 4 is Chime.

Closing out the top half at No. 5 is MoneyLion scoring 66 points.

The Top 10

Up two rankings at No. 6 is Acorns with a score of 55 points.

Empower with 53 points falls down one spot to No. 7.

Ally climbs up one ranking to No. 8 scoring 49 points.

Down two places to No. 9 is Albert with 46 points.

Varo with 41 points wraps up this month’s edition of Digital Banking apps.