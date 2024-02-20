Shein Takes on Amazon With Shoppable Livestream Collection Launch

As Shein aims to seize a greater share of consumers’ retail spending by capturing their digital attention, the fast-fashion giant is tapping shoppable livestreams to drive sales in a more immersive way.

The company announced Tuesday (Feb. 20) that it will launch its spring and summer collection via such a stream within its app, working with celebrity influencers to attract attention to the event.

“Building on the success of last fall’s Shein Live: Front Row event, we are thrilled to unveil the next chapter in our innovative virtual fashion experiences,” George Chiao, president of Shein U.S., said in a statement. “The spring/summer showcase continues as an interactive celebration of style that instantly connects our vibrant community to the latest Shein collections.”

Many shoppers are open to streaming content with shoppable integrations, per the findings of PYMNTS Intelligence’s “How We Will Pay Report: How Connected Devices Enable Multitasking Among Digital-First Consumers,” which drew from a survey of more than 4,600 U.S. consumers.

The study found that among the 95% of consumers who own connected devices, one-third would be interested in an internet-connected buying experience wherein, if they are watching their favorite livestreamed series on an iPad or mobile device and they want to purchase an item of clothing or jewelry that they see on one of the actors in the series, they could touch the screen to navigate to the product page and complete the purchase.

Amazon has been ahead of the curve on these kinds of commerce integrations. The eCommerce giant’s Prime Video X-Ray feature, available on select titles, offers in-movie or in-series shopping. Its “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour” release, for instance, was accompanied by a “Shop the Collection” button embedded in the Prime Video app. Plus, retail giant Walmart has tried shoppable livestreams.

Shein’s latest move comes as fast-fashion retailers look to capture more of consumers’ spending. The company holds a roughly 18% market share of fast fashion overall.

Amazon, meanwhile, holds an estimated 16% share of consumers’ apparel spending in the United States, according to findings from the November edition of PYMNTS Intelligence’s “Whole Paycheck Report” series, “Amazon Extends Its Lead Over Walmart in Retail Spend.” The report, which drew on the two giants’ quarterly earnings reports in conjunction with national data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis, estimated that Walmart holds a roughly 7% share.

When it comes to consumers’ mobile engagement across retail categories, Shein is also in the lead. PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, which compares key players’ mobile platforms based on a range of factors, including channel coverage, downloads and users, has the fast-fashion brand in the No. 1 spot, with 89 points, ahead of Amazon’s 82 points.

Shein’s use of shoppable livestreams represents a step forward in redefining the digital shopping experience. By harnessing the power of celebrity influencers and tapping into the growing interest in interactive content, Shein not only strengthens its competitive edge but also sets a precedent for the industry at large.

