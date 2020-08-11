Amex Launches Credit Score Management Tool

If you are interested in not just tracking your credit score, but finding ways to boost it, American Express may have the product for you.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), Amex launched Score Goals, an online platform that augments and expands the card company’s established credit score tool, MyCredit Guide.

The new offering, which is available to consumers whether or not they are American Express cardholders, “includes a range of information and tools to help them understand their credit score better and plan for the future,” the company said in a press release.

Kunal Madhok, vice president and head of product and acquisition for U.S. consumer cards at American Express, said that as the company rolls out its new credit management tool, it is cognizant of the newfound financial challenges facing many consumers amid the pandemic.

“We know that many consumers are especially focused on their financial health during this time,” Madhok said in a press release. “As we continue to innovate to provide consumers with new tools and resources that support their financial needs, we launched Score Goals to help consumers manage and accomplish their credit score goals – both big and small.”

Amex and its new Score Goals product builds upon its existing MyCredit Guide Platform, which updates customers weekly on the credit scores using a VantageScore® credit score by TransUnion.

Score Goals offers “personalized recommendations to help achieve a desired credit score over a given timeframe,” drawing upon TransUnion credit report data and “the real credit experiences of millions of people,” American Express noted in a press release.

Consumers interested in the new credit score management tool can establish an account at no charge via the MyCredit Guide.

After viewing their credit score, consumers can type in their desired credit score, and receive in turn recommendations on how to achieve that goal, according to American Express.