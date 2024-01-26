It’s the end of January almost, and through the next few weeks, FinTechs will weigh in with everything from loan performance metrics to profits (where there are profits to be shown).

This past week’s trading action was dominated by the platforms overall, and specifically by a series of partnerships, as the FinTech IPO Index gained 2.2% overall.

Separately, as detailed in this space earlier in the week, Nuvei has formed a global partnership with Adobe to enhance eCommerce payments.

Nuvei’s full payments suite is being integrated with Adobe Commerce. Through that integration, via a single application programming interface (API), businesses will be able to expand into new markets.

Merchants will have access to over 680 regional alternative payment methods (APMs) through Nuvei’s API integration, according to the announcement. This will allow Adobe Commerce merchants to offer their customers a wide range of payment options tailored to local preferences.

Additionally, businesses will be able to expand internationally through the same, single integration. In addition to APMs, Adobe Commerce customers can enable Automated Clearing House (ACH) account-to-account transactions in the United States, the companies said.

Nuvei stock surged 9.5%

Hippo Insurance said that it completed a “successful placement” of its 2024 reinsurance program. The company said it increased its purchases of non-proportional excess-of-loss reinsurance, raising its per-occurrence limit by 11% and increasing the number of participating reinsurers from 14 to 19.

Shares of Hippo were up 13.3% through the past five sessions.

SoFi shares gained 3.2%.

The company said earlier this month that it has expanded its new small business marketplace. The expansion will help address small business owners’ financing needs by connecting them to SoFi’s network of providers. As described in the release, search functions will enable business owners to connect with SoFi’s network of financial providers, by pairing a single application process with SoFi’s curated marketplace of participating lenders.

Remitly shares gathered 3.3%. The company said that it has inked a partnership with Mastercard to expand access to cross-border payments and remittances.

By integrating Mastercard’s Send and Cross-Border Services into the Remitly app, customers will have more choices in securely sending money abroad, the companies said. Mastercard’s own data shows that 41% of consumers who have made cross-border payments in the last year plan to increase the frequency of their transactions to provide financial support to their loved ones abroad.

The joint efforts enable U.S.-based Remitly customers can fund transactions using their debit cards through Mastercard Send. Moreover, Remitly has integrated Mastercard Cross-Border Services, offering customers various options for recipients to access their funds, including bank accounts, cash pick-up locations, and mobile wallets within Mastercard’s global network.

Lemonade’s stock pushed ahead by more than 4%.

Earlier this month, Lemonade said that it had expanded and extended its financing relationship with General Catalyst, also known as Synthetic Agents, whereby GC finances up to 80% of Lemonade’s spending specifically related to customer acquisition costs (CAC).

Under the original agreement, GC agreed to finance up to $150 million of CAC spend for the 18 months from July 2023 through December 2024. The companies said the agreement has been extended through December 2025, and an incremental $140 million will be made available to Lemonade.

Among the few names that lost ground in the past week, nCino shares lost 2.7%.

The company said this week that the Bank of Bennington has adopted nCino’s Consumer Banking Solution, expanding an already extant relationship with nCino and driving what the firms said would be an “omnichannel experience across the Bank’s personal banking and mortgage lending business.”

Bennington, the release noted, has sought to use a single platform across its business lines, spanning mortgage and consumer loan applications.