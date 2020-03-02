International

China Uses Alipay To Deploy Color-Coded Health Rating App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus, China, Color-Coded Health-Rating App, Alibaba, Ant Financial. data sharing, news

Tech giants in China are deploying a color-coded health rating system to help officials track the millions of people returning to work in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Sunday (March 1).

The government of Hangzhou collaborated with Alibaba and Ant Financial to create a smartphone app feature called the Alipay Health Code that segments people into three categories — green, yellow or red — based on their medical conditions and travel history. Tencent developed a similar program for the southern city of Shenzhen. The software determines if a person should be quarantined or allowed in public.

The NYT analyzed the software’s code and discovered that the feature appears to share data with law enforcement, which could start a precedent for new types of automated social control that could stay in place after the coronavirus is no longer an active threat.

Chinese residents sign up for Alipay Health Code using Alipay, Ant’s wallet app. The system is now being used in 200 cities and will be launched throughout the country, Ant said.

Zhou Jiangyong, Hangzhou’s Communist Party secretary, said the health rating software was “an important practice in Hangzhou’s digitally empowered city management” and supports the further use of similar tools, according to state news media.

People given a green health code are free to be in public and are given a QR code to check in at subways, office buildings, and other densely populated public areas. Staff at checkpoints will scan the code and people’s temperatures before allowing them to enter a space.

“The coronavirus outbreak is proving to be one of those landmarks in the history of the spread of mass surveillance in China,” said Maya Wang, a China researcher for Human Rights Watch.  

She added that China has historically used major events — like the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai — to launch surveillance tools that go beyond their original intent.

The virus has killed at least 3,056 people, all but 144 in mainland China. The number of people sick from the coronavirus hit 89,700 on Monday morning (March 2). Two Seattle-area residents were confirmed dead at the same hospital and the number of cases in the U.S. increased to 88 by Sunday (March 1) from 65. 

Chinese authorities said the number of new coronavirus deaths in the country is the lowest number since Jan. 28. 

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Modo Modo
4.1K
Payments Innovation

How FinTechs Help Companies Optimize Their Payments Acceptance Costs

Amazon To Enter India’s Food Delivery Space Amazon To Enter India’s Food Delivery Space
2.9K
Delivery

Amazon To Enter India’s Food Delivery Space

The Weekender The Weekender
2.6K
News

Intuit’s Credit Karma Deal, Buy Buttons, Restaurant Apps Top This Week’s News

US Lawmakers Explore How Blockchain Can Help SMBs US Lawmakers Explore How Blockchain Can Help SMBs
2.2K
B2B Payments

US Lawmakers Explore How Blockchain Can Help SMBs

Corona beer Corona beer
2.1K
International

Corona (Beer) Takes Hit From COVID Naming

cybercrime cybercrime
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Latin America’s Dark, Crypto-Driven, Cybercrime Underbelly

Capital One To Focus On Digital, Close 37 Locations Capital One To Focus On Digital, Close 37 Locations
1.9K
Digital Banking

Capital One To Focus On Digital, Close 37 Locations

Coronavirus Coronavirus
1.9K
International

Coronavirus Impacts eCommerce, Business Travel

Japan Regs Want Rakuten To Shelve Free Shipping Japan Regs Want Rakuten To Shelve Free Shipping
1.8K
Retail

Japan Regulators Want Rakuten To Shelve Free Shipping Offer

Challenger Bank Aion is Subscription Based, Set To Open In Belgium Challenger Bank Aion is Subscription Based, Set To Open In Belgium
1.8K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Aion Launches In Belgium With Subscription Model

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans
1.7K
Banking

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans

Panera Bread coffee Panera Bread coffee
1.7K
Retail

Panera’s Coffee Deal Blends Loyalty And Competition

emerging country transport emerging country transport
1.6K
Investments

Mapping Startup WhereIsMyTransport Raises $7.5M From Google, Toyota

Afterpay Has More Us Customers Than Australian Afterpay Has More Us Customers Than Australian
1.6K
International

Afterpay Now Has More Customers In US Than Down Under

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
1.5K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce