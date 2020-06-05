International

France’s Fund Aims To Rescue Tech Startups From Takeovers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
France Aims To Rescue Startups From Takeovers

Looking for a way to protect technology companies from becoming prey to foreign buyers, France has created a fund to bail out startups.

Bloomberg News reported that the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance allocated 150 million euro ($170 million) through its government-backed lender, Bpifrance Financement SA, to invest in French companies if they are targeted by an unsolicited foreign investor.

In a statement on Friday (June 5), the government said it may increase the fund to 500 million euros ($567 million) next year. Its mission will be to protect the country’s businesses by taking minority stakes in strategic companies, the news service reported.

The infusion of cash is part of the nation’s stimulus package for the technology industry as France tries to keep investors at bay.

In April, the French government passed a 300-euro ($339 billion) stimulus package that guarantees up to 90 percent of eligible loans to companies registered in France. The loans, a collaboration between the Finance Ministry, Bpifrance and the French Banking Federation, provide a 12-month payment deferral and an option for the borrower to repay the loan over five years, Proskauer reported.

In addition, France is adding a 100 million-euro ($113 million) program for companies that are still in the research phase, but don’t qualify for state-backed loans, the Ministry said on Friday.

U.S. lawmakers have taken a different approach to protecting small and medium-sized businesses.  In April, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) called on the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department to place a moratorium on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) during the COVID-19 crisis.

PYMNTS reported that the Democrats introduced the Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act, which would curb M&As during the coronavirus pandemic. No action has been taken on the bill. If approved, the measure would prohibit M&A transactions until the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) determines that small businesses, workers and consumers are no longer under severe financial distress. It would encompass all M&As that involve companies with more than $100 million in revenue or financial institutions (FIs) with more than $100 million in market capitalization.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
4.0K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings

3.3K
Delivery

FedEx Joins UPS In Adding Delivery Fees Due To Volume Hike

Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors
3.3K
Security & Fraud

It Takes A Hub: Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors

open business new normal sign
3.1K
Economy

Moody’s Economist: ‘The COVID-19 Recession Is Over’

digital-payments-rba-australia
3.0K
Digital Payments

Aussie Central Bank Considers Regulating ePayments Fees

2.8K
API

Real-Time Payments’ Real-Time Achilles Heel

Vroom's IPO Expected To Debut At $15-17
2.8K
IPO

Vroom’s IPO Could Net $366.6M

2.8K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Plans ‘Invitation Only’ Sale Starting June 22

Why Privacy Is Mobile Apps' Next Big Thing
2.7K
Safety and Security

Why ‘Privacy By Design’ Is Mobile Apps’ Next Big Thing

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust
2.7K
B2B Payments

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Joblessness
2.6K
Economy

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Post-Lockdown Furloughs

Senate
2.5K
Loans

Senate Passes Bill To Extend PPP For SMBs

2.5K
Banking

Monzo To Cut 120 Jobs Due To Pandemic Fallout

Musk: 'Break Up Amazon' Due To Monopoly Dangers
2.5K
ANTITRUST

Musk: ‘Time To Break Up Amazon’

2.5K
B2B Payments

DBS Bank India Collab Provides Truck Drivers With Instant Payments