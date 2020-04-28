ANTITRUST

Warren, Ocasio-Cortez Call For Temporary Ban On M&A Due To COVID-19

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Warren, Ocasio-Cortez Call For Ban On M&As

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the latest Democrats to call on the administration to place a moratorium on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) during the COVID-19 crisis.

The lawmakers introduced the Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act on Tuesday (April 28). If approved, the measure would curb M&As during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This legislation is desperately needed,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a statement. “Antitrust agencies have already admitted their capacity to review mergers is reduced by the crisis … If we don’t stop predatory M&As now, the actions of big corporations will have decades-long economic consequences for all of us. With less competition, the whole country will see job loss and higher costs for consumers.”

The bill, upon receiving congressional and White House approval, would prohibit such transactions until the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) determines that small businesses, workers and consumers are no longer under severe financial distress.

The moratorium includes all mergers and acquisitions that involve companies with more than $100 million in revenue or financial institutions (FIs) with more than $100 million in market capitalization. 

It would also prohibit the transactions by private equity companies, hedge funds or firms that are majority-owned by a private equity company or hedge fund, as well as companies with a patent that impacts the crisis, such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Ocasio-Cortez said published reports have revealed private equity and other big businesses are seeking to buy smaller companies and consolidate for their gains. “These companies should be using their cash reserves to help their employees, not to acquire more power,” she said.

Warren said the bill is essential to prevent large corporations from exploiting the pandemic to engage in harmful mergers and strengthen the federal government’s ability to respond effectively to future crises. “As we fight to save livelihoods and lives during the coronavirus pandemic, giant corporations and private equity vultures are just waiting for a chance to gobble up struggling small businesses and increase their power through predatory mergers,” Warren said in a statement. “We’re introducing legislation to protect workers, entrepreneurs, small businesses and families from being squeezed even more by harmful mergers during this crisis and any future national emergency.”

Last week, House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline called for a ban on mergers until the COVID-19 pandemic ends. “As millions of businesses struggle to stay afloat, private equity firms and dominant corporations are positioned to swoop in for a buying spree,” he told the Open Markets Institute, a Washington, D.C. advocacy group whose mission is to end corporate monopolies.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
24.9K
Coronavirus

Hospitals Pay Price As COVID-19 Keeps Patients Away

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
18.2K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
11.2K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

Apple building Apple building
7.2K
Apple

Apple Delays Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

6.2K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
5.8K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
4.9K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

3.8K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.8K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
3.7K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon
3.3K
Loans

Next Round Of $1,200 IRS Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
3.2K
Loans

Second Round Of PPP SBA Loans Now Available

Visa COVID-19 economy Visa COVID-19 economy
2.8K
VISA

Visa’s Jack Forestell On Helping SMBs Fast Track Into The Digital Age

digital banking connections digital banking connections
2.8K
Digital-First Banking

Digital-First Banking Has Connections

AP and AR invoicing AP and AR invoicing
2.7K
B2B Payments

Why It’s So Hard To Kill The Check In The Booze Business