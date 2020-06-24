International

WhatsApp And Facebook’s Brazil Conundrum

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
WhatsApp on smartphone

Talk about an about-face.

The news that Brazil has seen a sudden “freeze” of WhatsApp payments, introduced only last week by Facebook, raises questions about the nature of platforms, the nature of competition — and whether regulators may be treading with heavy feet on consumer choice.

As had been reported Tuesday (June 23), Brazil’s central bank suspended the WhatsApp payment feature from being used in that country. The central bank cited antitrust concerns as the reason behind the suspension. Among the firms that have been asked to stop payments done through the app: Mastercard and Visa.

At a high level, the bank said, it would look at risks that might be in place with WhatsApp — and the central bank has said it wants to “preserve an adequate competitive environment that ensures the functioning of a payment system that’s interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap,” Bloomberg reported.

In other words: Facebook’s grand push into payments — where WhatsApp users would use Facebook Pay (launched last year) — has encountered hurdles and setbacks before anything has happened. It’s a blow to Facebook, sure, because Brazil is the second largest market for WhatsApp. That means gaining critical mass for payments, with an installed base of users — 120 million and counting — faces some new headwinds.

Now, a suspension does not mean cancellation. And it is certainly possible that the central bank could conduct its review, and then give a green light. Facebook, for its part, has signaled willingness to work with the central bank on its instant payment system, PIX.

“We support the central bank’s PIX project on digital payments and together with our partners are committed to work with the central bank to integrate our systems when PIX becomes available,” the company said through a spokesperson.

In the meantime, the ripple effects have been immediate. As reported Wednesday by Reuters, shares in Brazilian firm Cielo plunged roughly 10 percent. Cielo had been tapped to process payments for the WhatsApp payment service.

At the root of the conundrum is consumer choice — and whether central banks can, or should, put the brakes on a service that clearly has gotten a thumbs-up from individuals and businesses. The fact that WhatsApp has tens of millions of adherents in such a short timeframe means that consumers prize direct contact with one another — and the payments functionality, as Facebook has noted, can have far-reaching effects. As the firm noted in a blog post last week, “The over 10 million small and micro businesses are the heartbeat of Brazil’s communities. It’s become second nature to send a zapto a business to get questions answered. Now in addition to viewing a store’s catalog, customers will be able to send payments for products as well.”

That strategy speaks to financial inclusion, which we contend, ostensibly, should be a goal for any central bank’s policy. Suspending the payments service on the guise that an “adequate” competitive landscape needs to be in place seems to imply that the central bank is either scrambling to examine what might have been looked at in a timely fashion before. And promoting a competitive environment seems to hinge on acknowledging there’s room for PIX and other services as well. For now, perhaps in a best-case scenario for Facebook, and payments choice in Brazil, it’s a case of “hurry up and wait.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards
6.4K
Payment Methods

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards

5.2K
Google

Google’s Reliance On Travel Ads Dents US Ad Revenue

4.9K
Payment Methods

Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

4.5K
News

Today In Payments: Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist; Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

4.3K
News

Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist

4.0K
Real Estate

Brookfield Delays Payments While Asking Tenants To Pay Up

3.7K
Banking

US Banks Saw $2T Increase In Deposits During Pandemic

3.6K
B2B Payments

OnPay: Why It’s Time For AP Teams To Stop Talking And Start Transforming

3.4K
SMBs

Payments Processors, Merchant Settlement and the SMB Cash Crunch

Wirecard
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s End Appears To Begin In China

3.1K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Freezes Crypto Fund Touting 100 Pct Returns

3.1K
VISA

Visa Launches Advanced Identity Score To Help FIs Fight Application Fraud

restaurant technology
3.0K
Personnel

Former Toast Executive To Lead Growth Push At Lunchbox

amazon, verification, merchants, video calls, identification, counterfeits
2.9K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Big Style Sale Keeps Consumers Guessing

PayPal
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

PayPal Reportedly To Offer Direct Crypto Sales