International

Brazil’s Central Bank Shuts Down WhatsApp Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Brazil’s Central Bank has suspended WhatsApp’s payment feature in the country, citing antitrust concerns, according to Bloomberg on Tuesday (June 23).

Mastercard and Visa have been requested to stop payments and money transfer services through the app in Brazil as well, the bank said.

The bank said the decision was to “preserve an adequate competitive environment that ensures the functioning of a payment system that’s interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap,” Bloomberg reported.

The WhatsApp payment feature was introduced by parent company Facebook earlier this year in Brazil. The Central Bank’s decision is a setback for the social media giant. The WhatsApp payment feature, tested for the past several years in markets like India and Mexico, is a central function of its plan to offer commerce options within the app.

But Brazil’s suspension of the feature will let the Central Bank evaluate the possible risk to the country’s banking system, including potential threats to “competition, efficiency and data privacy,” the bank said, according to Bloomberg.

In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company’s goal is “to provide digital payments to all WhatsApp users in Brazil using an open model.”

”In addition, we support the Central Bank’s PIX project on digital payments and together with our partners are committed to work with the Central Bank to integrate our systems when PIX becomes available,” the spokesperson said.

Over 5 million merchants worldwide use a business version of WhatsApp’s Messenger app. Many small businesses in Brazil and India utilize the app as the primary means of establishing an online presence.

Tiago Severo Gomes, a partner at Caputo, Bastos and Serra and a specialist in FinTechs and banking regulation, said the Central Bank’s order, since there was no further argument, was an unusual move in the field of payments.

Mastercard only recently partnered with WhatsApp in Brazil this month, and customers making payments with Brazilian banks Nubank and Sicredi would have been the first allowed to utilize WhatsApp.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards
5.9K
Payment Methods

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards

4.8K
Google

Google’s Reliance On Travel Ads Dents US Ad Revenue

4.6K
Payment Methods

Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

4.2K
News

Today In Payments: Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist; Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

3.9K
News

Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist

3.7K
Real Estate

Brookfield Delays Payments While Asking Tenants To Pay Up

3.3K
Banking

US Banks Saw $2T Increase In Deposits During Pandemic

3.1K
B2B Payments

OnPay: Why It’s Time For AP Teams To Stop Talking And Start Transforming

Wirecard
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s End Appears To Begin In China

2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Freezes Crypto Fund Touting 100 Pct Returns

2.7K
VISA

Visa Launches Advanced Identity Score To Help FIs Fight Application Fraud

restaurant technology
2.7K
Personnel

Former Toast Executive To Lead Growth Push At Lunchbox

amazon, verification, merchants, video calls, identification, counterfeits
2.5K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Big Style Sale Keeps Consumers Guessing

2.4K
B2B Payments

How Tokio Marine Fast Tracks Business Insurance Claims Payouts

PayPal
2.3K
Cryptocurrency

PayPal Reportedly To Offer Direct Crypto Sales