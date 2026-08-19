Reusable FinTech Certification Could Streamline Bank Due Diligence

Highlights
FinTech partnerships with credit unions rose to 48% from 40.3% in PYMNTS Intelligence’s survey.
Community banks are identified as particular beneficiaries, but BISDO’s proposed scope extends across banks and third-party providers broadly.
The draft says providers could spread assessment costs across multiple bank clients rather than repeatedly supplying similar due-diligence packages
Banks repeatedly perform similar due diligence on technology providers, and an industry-standards effort involving the federal regulators would make portions of that work reusable across institutions.