Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For Payments On WhatsApp

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Visa

Visa is working with Facebook so that consumers can fully use the new payments feature on WhatsApp in Brazil, the global digital payments giant announced on Monday (June 15).

“As digital becomes the epicenter of daily life during the global pandemic, being able to move money in real-time is increasingly critical for consumers and businesses,” said Jack Forestell, Visa’s chief product officer, in a statement. “Using our technology to open up avenues like WhatsApp for more people to shop and pay each other digitally is an incredibly powerful proposition that we’re excited to bring to life.”

Now, users of WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook, can send and receive money and also make purchases from small businesses, Visa said.

Beginning Monday, Brazilian WhatsApp users will see the payment option on the app and can establish an account by adding their Visa card to make the transactions. In addition, small businesses will be able to receive payments from customers if they create a WhatsApp Business app account.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the country. The ability to easily make sales right within WhatsApp will help business owners adapt to the digital economy, support growth, and financial recovery,” Matt Idema, WhatsApp’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

WhatsApp users will use Visa Direct, the company’s push payments technology, and Visa Cloud Tokenization, Visa’s new security capability that launches as well with payments on WhatsApp.

“Using our technology to open up avenues like WhatsApp for more people to shop and pay each other digitally is an incredibly powerful proposition,” Forestell said.

The timing fits with current shifts to digital payments. Visa said its global transactions on Visa Direct has increased by 70 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold three months ago.

“This is an exciting milestone for Visa, as it’s exactly how we strive to make payments easier for our partners, by harnessing our powerful products to help global technology platforms like WhatsApp enable compelling payment experiences,” Forestell added.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cocktails
2.9K
Innovation

The ‘Quarantini’ And Other Post-Pandemic Cocktail Innovations

Mastercard Teams With Octet Europe For SME Trade Technology
2.7K
B2B Payments

Mastercard Teams With Octet Europe For SMB Trade Technology

LG Electronics
2.2K
Innovation

Korean Food Delivery Platform Debuts Robot Waiters

Payment News: Amex Debuts Pay With Bank Transfer
2.1K
International

AmEx Cleared To Process Transactions In China

Ovo app
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTechs Ovo, Dana Look To Unite Against Giant Gojek

How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments
1.8K
Healthcare

Senate Committee To Consider Telehealth’s Future

QuickBooks Strengthens Reports, Adds Enterprise Diamond Tier
1.8K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Strengthens Reports, Adds Enterprise Diamond Tier

cruise ship
1.8K
Retail

Will Consumers Be Ready To Set Sail With The Cruise Industry Anytime Soon?

1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments for Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case

Giphy
1.8K
Facebook

Facebook’s Giphy Purchase Probed By UK Regulator

Chargeback Fears Lead To Delay In Merchant Funds
1.6K
Digital Payments

Chargeback Fears Prompts Delay Of Merchant Funds

Virgin Atlantic plane
1.6K
Travel Payments

Virgin Atlantic Refunds Backlogged

Consumer Sentiment Rises Unexpectedly
1.6K
Economy

Consumer Optimism Up; Coronavirus Fears Persist

British Airways Eyes Art Sale Amid Cash Crisis
1.6K
Retail

British Airways Eyes Art Sale Amid Cash Crisis

Remote Notary Services, Digital Shift Shopping Personas and Capgemini’s BlackLine Alliance Top This Week’s News
1.6K
The Weekender

Remote Notary Services, Digital Shift Personas And Capgemini’s BlackLine Alliance Top This Week’s News