Home Depot and Lowe’s Battle Over the Housing Market’s Maintenance Economy

Highlights
High mortgage rates are killing big renovations while pushing dollars toward the smaller repairs and maintenance homeowners can’t postpone.
Home Depot said contractor demand outpaced DIY, while $1,000-plus transactions rose 2.4%, suggesting the valuable customer in this cycle is the professional builder.
With discretionary DIY still soft, both chains are competing for more of the recurring, less-deferrable spending required to maintain America’s aging housing stock.
Second quarter results from Home Depot and Lowe’s offer perhaps the clearest evidence yet of how a prolonged period of elevated mortgage rates is changing where money flows inside the roughly $1 trillion U.S. home-improvement economy.