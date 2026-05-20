Home Depot and Lowe’s Are Turning Into Software Platforms for Contractors

Highlights
Home Depot is navigating a frozen housing market better than expected because it is focused on a diversified Pro-services and distribution platform.
Lowe’s is using a weak housing market to reinvent itself into a more digitally integrated, Pro-oriented, AI-enabled home improvement platform.
Home Depot sounded like an incumbent extending dominance, while Lowe’s sounded like a challenger gaining confidence.
The retail landscape is showing signs of becoming a platform economy. After staring down the better part of a decade of operational uncertainty, companies are turning to scale as a strategy.