Lowe’s Thinks Smarter Shelves Can Win the Pro Customer

Highlights
AI is transforming retail inventory management by replacing outdated, siloed forecasting with real-time data analysis, improving demand forecasting, reducing excess stock, and increasing product availability.
The biggest impact comes from integration, where AI connects forecasting, replenishment and allocation into a continuous, dynamic system that adapts quickly to demand shifts and supply changes.
For Lowe’s, this is a strategic shift, using AI-driven platforms to better serve different customer needs (DIY vs. professional) and turn supply chain capabilities into a competitive advantage and improved customer experience.
Retail runs on inventory management. And inventory management increasingly runs on artificial intelligence.