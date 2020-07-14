Investments

Flipkart Raises $1.2B On $24.9B Valuation From Walmart-Led Investors

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Flipkart

Flipkart Group raised $1.2 billion in a recent funding round led by Walmart, the company’s majority owner. The investment values Flipkart at $24.9 billion, the eCommerce marketplace announced on Tuesday (July 14).

“We’re grateful for the strong backing of our shareholders as we continue to build our platform and serve the growing needs of Indian consumers during these challenging times,” Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a press release announcing the funding. “We will continue innovating to bring the next 200 million Indian shoppers online.”

Krishnamurthy said the company is “rapidly” expanding its offerings from electronics and fashion to include grocery and other general merchandise.

The company recently invested $34.6 million in Arvind Fashions’ new subsidiary, Arvind Youth Brands, to expand its reach in India’s fashion market. Arvind first partnered with the eCommerce marketplace six years ago, and this investment gives Flipkart a “significant minority stake” in the denim brand.

Last month, Flipkart introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice assistant to let customers shop online in multiple languages, including Hindi and English.

With the voice assistant, users can search for products, read product details, shop and place orders.

Krishnamurthy credits the partnership with Walmart for pushing the company’s innovation forward.

“Since Walmart’s initial investment in Flipkart, we have greatly expanded our offer through technology, partnerships and new services,” he said in the Tuesday announcement.

“Flipkart continues to leverage its culture of innovation to accelerate growth and enable millions of customers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to prosper and be a part of India’s digital transformation,” Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International said in the announcement.

In 2018, Walmart become the majority owner in Flipkart with a $16 billion investment. Flipkart, which was founded in 2007, recently exceeded 1.5 billion monthly visits and reported 45 percent growth in monthly active users and 30 percent growth in transactions per customer year over year.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
4.6K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
4.3K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
4.1K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.0K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

2.9K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
2.8K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

2.7K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

2.7K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.3K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.3K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

MUFG
2.2K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Merrill Lynch
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Merrill Lynch Under Investigation By NH Securities Regulators

Fed Will Launch Main Street Lending Program
2.0K
Loans

Fights Over Loan Terms Delayed Main Street Lending Program

Healthcare Is Under The Knife Of Disruption
2.0K
Healthcare

Traditional Healthcare Is Going Under The Knife Of Disruption

iZettle On Fast-Tracking Innovation For SMBs
2.0K
Retail

PayPal’s de Geer: Why PayPal’s Fast-Tracking Innovation To Future-Proof SMBs