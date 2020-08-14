Initialized Capital Management has notched $230 million for Initialized V, the California venture firm’s fifth fund, which is geared toward backing early-stage companies, Bloomberg reported.

Initialized Capital Management Co-Founder Garry Tan told Bloomberg, “We love finding tomorrow’s unicorns.”

The fund intends to invest in roughly 45 startups during the three years to come, and it will be geared toward seed investing.

The company’s current portfolio encompasses different unicorns. It made early wagers on firms such as digital lending company Blend, digital currency exchange Coinbase and grocery delivery firm Instacart, among others.

Those on the firm’s fifth fund team will include Tan along with Alda Leu Dennis, Brett Gibson, Kim-Mai Cutler, Andrew Lee and Jen Wolf.

Tan noted the vehicle was “heavily oversubscribed” even with the departure of Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian. Tan said, “He’s a great investor and remains a friend of the firm’s.”

Ohanian is reportedly investing himself in the new investment vehicle.

