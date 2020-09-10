Investments

SPAC Starboard Value Acquisition Launches $360M IPO

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SPAC Starboard Value Acquisition Sets Unit Price For $360M IPO

“Blank check" company Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced on Thursday (Sept. 10) that it had priced its upsized 36-million-unit initial public offering at $10 per unit. The units commenced trading later Thursday with the “SVACU” stock symbol, selling for as low as $9.97 and as high as $10.07 before closing unchanged at $10.

Each unit consists of a single share of Class A common stock, one-sixth of a single redeemable warrant and a contingent right to get one-sixth of a single redeemable warrant at a minimum. Every complete warrant will let the entity that owns it buy a single Class A share at $11.50, according to the announcement.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Cowen and Company; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company; and UBS Securities.

SVAC described itself as a “blank check" company formed for the reason of “effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.” SVAC Sponsor, which is a Starboard Value LP affiliate, is serving as the firm’s sponsor.

“While the company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to focus on industries that align with the background and experience of its Sponsor and Industry Advisors,” SVAC said in the announcement. “These industries include the technology, healthcare, consumer, industrials and hospitality and entertainment sectors.”

SPACs, which is an acronym for “special purpose acquisition companies," are gaining momentum as the stock market indices in the United States attain new peaks. They serve as development stage shell firms that don’t possess their own business plans but combine with private firms that have them.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, however, said he believes that the SPAC market could be getting a bit too large and wishes that it would “settle down.”

“I think there are a lot of SPACs now,” he said. “Some will do well, and some won’t. For the right companies, SPACs are great vehicles, but it’s not a fit for everybody. It’s not a fit for every company.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

7.6K
B2B Payments

How B2B eCommerce Drives Commercial Transit's Business Model Shift

Amazon packages
5.8K
Retail

Amazon Creates Its Own Black Friday

Fiserv Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option
5.5K
Buy Now Pay Later

Fiserv Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option

Driving Commercial Adoption Beyond The Card
5.0K
B2B Payments

Looking Beyond The Card To Drive Commercial Adoption

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week
4.3K
Politics

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week

retail inventory
4.2K
Retail

Retail Inventory Levels Move In The Right Direction

Second Stimulus Check Not In GOP’s Pared-Down Package
3.9K
Economy

Second Stimulus Check Not In GOP’s Pared-Down Package

3.3K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Gauthier: No One Can Predict Retail’s Future, So Innovate Around What Won’t Change

3.1K
Faster Payments

On Demand Pay Finds A Home In Financial Services

2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australia Bans Crypto Investor For 7 Years For Alleged Fraud; UK Digital Payments Startup Ziglu Debuts P2P Payments In Fiat, Crypto

2.9K
Digital Banking

Credit Suisse To Launch Digital Banking App

2.9K
Digital Payments

J.P. Morgan On The Digital Transformation Of Corporate Liquidity Management

Mastercard
2.8K
Innovation

Mastercard Leads New Central Bank Digital Currency Test Platform

2.8K
Disbursements

The Number Of Disbursements Is Increasing, The Number Sent Instantly Barely Breaks 10 Percent

Kohl's Launches New Rewards Program Across The Nation
2.8K
Retail

Kohl's Launches New Rewards Program Nationally