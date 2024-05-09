Bain Capital Invests $250 Million in Professional Services Company Sikich

Bain Capital, a leading private multi-asset alternative investment firm, has made a minority growth investment of $250 million in Sikich, a global technology-enabled professional services company.

This investment is expected to accelerate Sikich’s growth and enhance its position as a leader in the professional services industry, the companies said in a Thursday (May 9) press release.

Under the leadership of CEO Christopher Geier, Sikich has experienced rapid growth since 2017, with its revenue increasing by nearly 300% and its workforce expanding to nearly 2,000 employees, according to the release.

“Partnering with a leading global investor like Bain Capital is a testament to our strategy and provides us with additional meaningful resources and extensive knowledge to advance our mission and deliver on our value proposition to employees and clients,” Geier said in the release.

Sikich aims to solidify its position in the industry by capitalizing on unique market conditions and pursuing its ambitious growth and diversification strategy, per the release.

The company’s expertise in accounting, technology and advisory solutions sets it apart from its competitors, making it an attractive investment opportunity for Bain Capital, Cristian Jitianu, a partner at Bain Capital Special Situations, said in the release.

“As competition for talent and clients remains high, Sikich’s differentiated business model has enabled the company to gain share in a fragmented market,” Jitianu said.

The investment will support Sikich’s growth strategy, which includes acquisitions and strategic partnerships, while allowing the company to retain majority control of the business, according to the release.

The investment was made from funds managed by Bain Capital Special Situations and Bain Capital Credit, the release said.

Sikich is a global company that specializes in technology-enabled professional services, offering a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to help clients improve performance and achieve long-term strategic goals, per the release.

In other recent news around Bain Capital, it was reported Tuesday (May 7) that the firm is in discussions to purchase education software provider PowerSchool in a $6 billion deal.

That deal is weeks away from being finalized, according to the report.