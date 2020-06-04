ZoomInfo’s IPO Heats Up Before Trading Starts

As the U.S. starts to reopen, a top marketing data company is looking to zoom in and sell off stock in an initial public offering (IPO) – right in the middle of the COVID-19-triggered recession.

Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo Technologies stock starts trading today, with 44.5 million shares priced at $21 apiece, per a company announcement. That’s above the firm’s previous estimates of $19 and $20 per share. Last week, the IPO was expected to be priced at $16 to $18 a share, as PYMNTS reported.

The IPO values the company at more than $8 billion. During the pandemic’s widespread shutdowns of the U.S. economy, the IPO market has largely been closed.

Just to note: ZoomInfo should not be confused with Zoom Video, the video-conferencing company that is suddenly everywhere during the COVID-19 crisis. ZoomInfo offers subscription software that marketing and sales professionals use for business leads.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Thursday (June 4) under the symbol “ZI.” The company said the IPO is expected to close on June 8, “subject to customary closing conditions.”

ZoomInfo has 192,000 paid subscribers on its platform, the company said in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing for the IPO in February. Also, ZoomInfo said it delivers intelligence and analytics on more than 14 million firms.

The Washington State company is backed by the Carlyle Group, the Washington, D.C. global investment firm that has $217 billion of assets under management.

J.P. Morgan & Chase and Morgan Stanley are leading ZoomInfo’s share sale.

During the first quarter that ended March 31, ZoomInfo lost $5.9 million on revenue of $102.2 million, compared with a loss of $40.2 million on revenue of $54.6 million in the same period last year, according to an SEC filing.

The company also said its yearly value of contracts with new customers increased by 87 percent in April compared to the same month one year ago.