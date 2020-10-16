Partnerships / Acquisitions

First Citizens, CIT Group Merger Will Create $100B Bank

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
First Citizens, CIT Group Merger Bank US

An approximate $2.2 billion all-stock merger deal between First Citizens and CIT Group will result in the creation of the 19th biggest U.S. bank, with over $100 billion in assets, the companies announced on Friday (Oct. 16).

The boards of directors at both companies voted unanimously for the agreement, which gives First Citizens stockholders about 61 percent ownership and CIT stockholders 39 percent of the combined company.

“This is a transformational partnership for First Citizens and CIT, designed to create long-term value for all of our constituents, including our stockholders, our customers, our associates and our communities,” said Frank Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens, roles he will keep in the combined company. 

Ellen R. Alemany, chairwoman and CEO of CIT, is a key player in the merger, and will assume the role of vice chairwoman and serve on the new company’s 14-member board of directors. The new board will consist of the current 11 First Citizens board members and three CIT board members, including Alemany.

“Frank and I have long respected each other’s companies and believe this transaction will accelerate our strategic goals by bringing together the expertise of both banks to create scale, strength and value,” Alemany said. 

She added that this combined, larger firm will result in “greater opportunities for our team, our customers and our communities.”

The merged firm will be headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and will operate under the First Citizens name and NASDAQ ticker symbol FCNCA. Among other locations, operation centers will be located in New York, New Jersey, California, Nebraska, Arizona, Florida and South Carolina.

Since the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic started in March, U.S. banks in July said they have seen a record increase in deposits, totaling over $2 trillion. The gains were fueled by the government’s billions of dollars extended to support taxpayers.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Buy Now Pay Later

UK Watchdog Investigates Klarna Over Email Fiasco

2.1K
Fintech Investments

Why London’s Calling For The FinTech Industry

2.1K
B2B Payments

How Visa, FIS, TCH, SWIFT, Nacha And Circle See The Future Of Faster, Real-Time Payments Rails

1.9K
eCommerce

New Data: The Six Digital-First Capabilities Consumers Now Want From Merchants

1.9K
B2B Payments

Oracle Debuts New Tech To Optimize Capital

1.9K
Disbursements

Fifth Third Bank: Business Cash Flow Pains Are Driving Instant Payments Uptake

1.9K
Payments Innovation

Report: Helping Banks Speed Payments Cross Border And Make A Clean Correspondent Bank Break

1.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

PayPal Launches Pay in 3 In The UK In Time For Holiday Shopping

1.6K
Mobile Order Ahead

Qdoba On Curbing Chargeback Fraud With Data Analytics

1.6K
Startups

PayPal Invests In Extend As Merchants Seek New Ways To Boost Online Conversion

Facebook Libra
1.5K
Cryptocurrency

Former Top HSBC Executive Heads To Facebook's Libra As CFO

KeyBank On Firms’ Threats And Opportunities
1.5K
B2B Payments

KeyBank’s Gavrity On The 'Verticalization' Of B2B Payments

1.5K
Personnel

Dropbox To Let Employees Work From Home Permanently

With Terrorists And Scammers Lurking, Is A Crypto Storm Looming?
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Terrorists And Scammers Raise Government Alarms Over Crypto

EU Eyes Changes To Speed Amazon Antitrust Probe
1.5K
ANTITRUST

EU Competition Watchdog Eyes Changes To Speed Up Amazon Probe