Partnerships / Acquisitions

Morgan Stanley Looks To Add To Asset Management Unit, CFO Says

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Morgan Stanley may make more acquisitions

Morgan Stanley‘s acquisition of electronic trading platform E-Trade may not have satiated its appetite for deals, the company said, according to Bloomberg.

The bank plans to keep its eyes open for smaller mergers that could help build its asset management unit, said CFO Jon Pruzan at an investor conference on Thursday (Feb. 27). Wealth management deals are off the table for now, though, he noted, while Morgan Stanley finishes the $13 billion acquisition of E-Trade.

Morgan Stanley would ideally be looking for companies that could add products or new regions for its investment management unit. The company isn’t looking for more investments in its investment banking and trading division, Pruzan said.

The deal for E-Trade had analysts speculating whether Morgan Stanley could engage in the kinds of large-scale takeovers that could reshape the landscape of the U.S. financial industry. JPMorgan Chase said this week that it will “aggressively” go after mergers, but Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said his firm doesn’t need to pursue acquisitions just because its close rival did.

In the deal to acquire E-Trade, Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $58.74 per share, and the agreement would consolidate $3.1 trillion in client assets. Morgan Stanley had its eye on E-Trade because of the latter company’s ability to generate around $56 billion per year in deposits. The acquisition will help the bank in the area of deposits, where it has struggled over the last several years.

The deal was a point of speculation among experts because of Charles Schwab’s acquisition of TD Ameritrade for $26 billion in stock, with many correctly guessing that E-Trade would be next up for a trade.

However, Morgan Stanley’s buy of the eTrading platform was the biggest deal by a major Wall Street bank since before the financial crisis of 2008. There was some talk of antitrust issues ending the deal with E-Trade, in which case Morgan Stanley would’ve gotten a $375 million breakup fee.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.4K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
3.1K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
3.1K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.8K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.8K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news
2.7K
Digital Banking

UK FinTech B-Social Notches Extra £7.8M Before Rebranding

Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money, Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money,
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Guilty Of Pilfering $10M In eCurrency

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.4K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

U.S. stock market, coronavirus, s&P U.S. stock market, coronavirus, s&P
2.3K
Investments

Coronavirus Decimates US Stock Market $1.7T In 48 Hours

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard’s Incoming CEO’s Take On The Future Of Payments

2.2K
B2B Payments

What New Payment Rails Miss About Solving B2B’s Remittance Challenge

investment decline investment decline
2.2K
Investments

VC Interest In Food Delivery And AgriTech Declines

Swift Swift
2.1K
Innovation

SWIFT: The Road To ISO 20022 Adoption

Shell oil co. Shell oil co.
2.1K
B2B Payments

Shell Launches Fleet Card, Telematics Suite In India