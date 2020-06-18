Partnerships / Acquisitions

Western Union, French Insurer AXA Partner On Life Insurance Pilot Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Some residents of France who use Western Union online services to wire money to friends and family in certain African countries will be offered free one-month, 1,000-euro life and disability policies benefiting those recipients under a pilot program, according to a press release.

The Transfer Protect service offered by Western Union and French insurer AXA includes numerous features aimed at benefitting immigrant workers who send remittances to family members and friends in their origin countries. Life insurance and disability policies would provide funds should the expatriate workers die or lose the ability to work.

Khalid Fellahi, president of Consumer Money Transfer at Western Union, told PYMNTS that selling insurance and potentially other products alongside money transfer services should help differentiate the company from competitors.

He said Western Union has built the capacity to add products into its technology “ecosystem.”

France emerged from a list of potential countries for the trial because AXA is based there and because of the volume of the remittance transactions sent from the country. And for money transfer, he added, “it’s a very strategic market.”

France ranked eighth in the world in remittance outflow in 2018, with workers there sending $15 billion to recipients in their home countries, according to the World Bank. Among European countries, only Germany reported a higher outflow.

The World Bank estimates global personal remittance traffic was $715 billion in 2019.

Fellahi said Western Union is testing the insurance product with a small number of participating countries before scaling it for broader use.

AXA CEO Thomas Buberl said in the release that his company “is committed to scaling inclusive insurance through a business with a social impact approach. We are excited by the prospect of leveraging Western Union’s extensive network and trusted brand to reach its global customer base, thereby bringing accessible, relevant, and affordable protection to those who need it the most.”

The African countries selected for the pilot are Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Cameroon, Mali, Benin, Togo, Congo and Guinea.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.3K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.3K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
3.1K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
3.0K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.9K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.8K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.7K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

2.5K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

Chairish: High-End Home Décor Makes Comeback
2.4K
Merchant Innovation

How Chairish Helped Its Marketplace Sellers Stay Open — And Recover

2.4K
Personnel

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

live streaming retail
2.2K
Retail

Live Streaming Set For Huge 618 Festival In China

2.2K
VISA

Visa, CPI Card Group Launch Eco-Friendly Card

Square Cash app
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Square Buys P2P Startup Verse

Why Flexible Payments Are Vital In Healthcare
2.2K
Healthcare

How Flexible Payment Plans Are Shifting The Healthcare Payments Conversation