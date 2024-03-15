SAP Adds Composable Payment Solution to Commerce Cloud

SAP has launched a composable payment solution designed to help retailers add new payment options.

The company’s new open payment framework integrates SAP Commerce Cloud with several third-party payment service providers (PSPs) and allows retailers to choose payment partners based on their own unique needs, SAP said in a Friday (March 15) press release.

“SAP’s unique, industry-led approach to composability places the retailer’s digital commerce needs front and center while we work with them to manage their digital transformation, navigate pathways to sustainable growth and deliver on industry expectations,” Sven Denecken, senior vice president and global head of product marketing for SAP Industries and CX, said in the release.

With SAP Commerce Cloud’s integration capabilities, retailers can add new PSPs without having to integrate and deploy extensions to the commerce codebase, according to the release.

Because the framework ensures the front end and back end are decoupled, the system can cater to different channel requirements and add new solutions, including payment options, the release said.

The new framework covers payment processes like authorization, capture, refunds and reauthorization, as well as maintaining security and compliance standards with automatic updates, per the release.

For example, a retailer that wants to add a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option can use the framework and leverage a PSP to do so, according to the release.

“They can add the new offering with a few clicks, immediately make the option available while meeting security requirements, and help guarantee an end-to-end payment experience for the customer,” the release said.

In another recent development in this space, commercetools said in January that it was launching a solution called commercetools Foundry that helps business-to-consumer (B2C) retailers take advantage of composable commerce.

This offering includes a step-by-step guide that assists retailers in navigating the implementation of composable commerce.

In February, BigCommerce said that it collaborated with agency partners who specialize in composable commerce to develop Catalyst, a new storefront technology that aims to simplify the process of building online stores using a composable architecture.

This solution is designed for mid-market and enterprise B2C and B2B brands and retailers, and combines popular headless technologies and best practices.