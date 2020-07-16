Payments Innovation

The Payments Industry Was Ready

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
i2c

“Sustained business success is dependent on business readiness to adapt to the changes in the market conditions, including the evolving needs of customers.”

Most people are utterly stunned and surprised by sudden disruptions like COVID-19. Others know that pandemics and crises come and go. The most resilient companies are always future-proofing. “If nothing else, this crisis reinforces that the future is and always will be uncertain,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c. “By making agility a core competence and using an agile infrastructure, you’ll be ready for whatever the future brings — including the next pandemic.”

The following is an excerpt from How 35 Execs Are Powering The Great Digital Shift Of 2020 (And Beyond), contributed by Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c.

As most businesses and industries have struggled over the past 12 weeks, the payments industry was ready with the necessary infrastructure, products and services to support the digital shift.

What has changed is the demand for certain payment types above others. The physical limitations of shelter in place have redefined how businesses and consumers make payments. Volumes have shifted to eCommerce, mobile wallets and contactless payment solutions and accelerated the trend away from plastic or cash.

I would also argue that what has happened in the past three months is no different from what we see with every market shift, except for the pace at which it has happened. It normally takes years for trends to become the “new normal.” COVID-19 has dramatically sped up this timeline.

Sustained business success is dependent on business readiness to adapt to the changes in the market conditions, including the evolving needs of customers. In this particular case, businesses that were not prepared for the shift to digital and eCommerce are vulnerable.

Financial institutions (FIs), which have yet to update legacy systems and are unable to respond quickly to change, are suffering. Just as important as the need for traditional FIs to adapt their systems to the new digital reality is the need for FinTechs, with their high customer acquisition costs, to leverage partners with best-of-breed commerce/payments infrastructure building blocks that will afford their solutions the security, breadth of service, compliance and global reach of the larger FIs.

If nothing else, this crisis reinforces that the future is and always will be uncertain. By making agility a core competence and using an agile infrastructure, you’ll be ready for whatever the future brings — including the next pandemic.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
11.7K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
9.4K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
7.5K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
5.6K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

4.5K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

MUFG
3.8K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.5K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

3.0K
Digital Payments

Visa Launches Visa Installments Pilots in the US

3.0K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

Coca-Cola Serves Up ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature
2.8K
Retail

Coca-Cola Serves Up Contactless ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature

amazon dash carts
2.6K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket

Merrill Lynch
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Merrill Lynch Under Investigation By NH Securities Regulators

SBA: EIDL Emergency Grant Program Out Of Money
2.3K
Loans

SBA: EIDL Emergency Grant Program Runs Out Of Money

Resiliency In Global Trade Finance Initiatives
2.2K
Banking

Citi: FIs’ Role In Creating Resilient Global Trade Finance Initiatives

2.1K
Google

Google Caves On Data To Get Fitbit Merger Approval