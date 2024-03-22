Sigue Halts Money Transmission Activity Following Financial Regulators’ Consent Order

Sigue Corp. has stopped its money transmission activities after being ordered to do so by financial regulatory agencies from 39 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

“We are no longer processing new money transfers, money orders or bill payment transactions through agents, branches or our SiguePay mobile application, and we are making every effort to refund those transactions that remain outstanding,” a notice on the company’s website said Friday (March 22).

The financial regulatory agencies announced their consent order in a Friday press release, saying that Sigue failed to satisfy outstanding money transmission liabilities, violating state law, and “can no longer responsibly serve customers due to its declining financial position.”

“This coordinated state action will help customers get resolution more quickly and prevent Sigue from serving any new customers regardless of where they live,” Lisa Kruse, commissioner at the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions and chair of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), said in the release.

Over the past several months, Sigue experienced significant financial deterioration, failed to complete multiple money orders and transmissions, and failed to maintain adequate net worth and permissible investments to cover its outstanding liabilities, according to the release.

State regulators identified the company’s troubled financial position and coordinated the consent order with the help of the CSBS and the Money Transmitter Regulators Association (MTRA), the release said.

The consent order requires Sigue to preserve all books and records, and provide access to them, and states will use the company’s signed declarations to help impacted customers with the claims process, per the release.

“This consent order means states with one impacted customer can provide the same remedy as states with thousands,” Karyn Tierney, director of consumer services at the Arkansas Securities Department and vice president of MTRA said in the release. “It also preserves states’ ability to take additional actions on customers’ behalf as investigations continue at the state and federal level.”

