Amazon And DVF Team Up To Honor Women

Logistics and eCommerce giant Amazon is collaborating with luxury fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) to curate an online experience aimed at shining a spotlight on women in honor of Women’s History Month, according to a report.

The initiative lines up with both Women’s History Month in March and International Women’s Day on March 8. Both Amazon and DVF are introducing Amazon #InCharge.

Through the partnership on the Celebrating Women In Charge site, customers can read about women business owners, shop products and see DVF Founder Diane von Furstenberg talk about her favorite books by female authors.

“As parents we observed that the designs on most kids’ clothes and products today incorporate gender stereotypes that discourage girls from being brave, curious, and scientifically-minded, perpetuating gender inequality as children grow into adults,” said Heide Iravani and Emily Clifford, founders of Piccolina, say on the site. “We wanted a better alternative for not just our own daughters, but for girls everywhere, and set out to create a brand that lets girls know from the time they’re toddlers that there’s no limit on what they can be interested in or achieve in life.”

Margaret Wishingrad, the founder of Three Wishes Cereal, said it is important for women to support each other.

“I feel a sense of responsibility to other women who have taken, or want to take, the brave step of being a leader in whatever area of life they care deeply about. There are so many amazing women all around the world, and the more we can support each other in our pursuits of passion and achieving our goals, the more effective we will be,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to believe what you can see. Holding a leadership position, I am proud to set an example for future girls to do the same.”

The products sold vary from healthcare items to clothes to electronics. It also features branded “Women In Charge” products.

“I am thrilled to work with Amazon to highlight women-led businesses and share their stories with millions of Amazon customers in celebration of International Women’s Day. As part of this first-of-its kind initiative, I’m also excited to launch an exclusive collection of #InCharge merchandise available to Amazon customers during Women’s History Month,” said von Furstenberg.