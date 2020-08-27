Retail

Coupon Apps Are Quite The Horse Race

It’s anybody’s race to win, judging by the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Coupon Apps, as the savings apps that people love show healthy competition and action in digital thriftiness.

Get ready for some surprises in the new PYMNTS report, as chart positions have shifted – dramatically in some cases – while Americans watch every penny.

The Top Five

We said chart positions have changed, and that they have.

Starting at the top for this latest Provider Ranking, at No. 1 is Ibotta, topping the charts for the first time with its cash-back rewards model. At No. 2 is Groupon, dropping one spot from the last ranking. Coming in at No. 3 is deals app Flipp, jumping up two spots since the last ranking. Holding steady at No. 4 is the prescription discount app GoodRX, which recently announced its IPO plans. Completing the top five at No. 5 this time out is Honey, PayPal’s smart shopping assistant.

The Top 10

Other wonders were found in the remainder of the top 10 in the new Provider Ranking of Coupon Apps.

For example, charting at No. 6 is fuel-saving app GasBuddy, which pushed rewards app Rakuten to No. 7 this month. Shopkick held its place at No. 8, followed by two new top 10 entrants.

At No. 9 this month is digital promotions app Coupons.com, followed at No. 10 by Krazy Coupon Lady, the printable coupon app making its debut in the latest PYMNTS Provider Rankings.

