GameStop Collaborates With QuadPay For BNPL

Amid the approaching holiday shopping season, GameStop has joined forces with QuadPay to offer access to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment platform. QuadPay is currently available on the retailer’s website and at its brick-and-mortar stores, according to an announcement.

GameStop Chief Merchandising Officer Chris Homeister said in the announcement that the retailer is “pleased to partner with QuadPay to offer a new flexible payment option that will enable customers to affordably purchase the products they want from us this holiday season.”

QuadPay allows shoppers to divide any purchase into four “interest-free installments” paid during six weeks with the debit or credit card that they already have. The company’s app has been downloaded more than 2.3 million times.

GameStop becomes a part of the more than 4,700 worldwide retailers and merchants in the QuadPay network. The merchant is the biggest video game retailer in the world, selling gaming titles, video game equipment and accessories. It operates locations globally with the Game Stop, Micromania and EB Games names.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with GameStop as they look to provide their customers with a simple and flexible way to pay over time both online and at the point of sale inside their more than 3,300 U.S. store locations,” QuadPay Co-CEO Brad Lindenberg said in the announcement.

In separate news, QuadPay recently teamed with Mastercard Vyze to provide a new installment-based payment infrastructure. Vyze utilizes a technology system that can work with companies and lenders to provide more choice in payment methods.

In August, news surfaced that Australian BNPL firm Afterpay had joined forces with Vineyard Vines, Huda Beauty, Puma, Fila, Fenty Skin and Charlotte Tilbury.

Afterpay also said in an announcement of the new collaborations that it rolled out two new functions including offering shoppers a method to look at estimated spending limits and the choice to set a new date for payments.

