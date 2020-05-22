Retail

Hertz Could File For Bankruptcy By This Weekend

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Hertz

It appears Hertz has run out of gas.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. could file for bankruptcy this weekend after the Florida-based car rental company failed to reach an agreement with top lenders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hertz, which also operates the Dollar and Thrifty car rental brands, had been holding talks with creditors after skipping major car-lease payments due in April. Forbearance and waiver agreements on the missed payments were set to expire on Friday (May 22).

The report said Hertz is planning to seek Chapter 11 protection after COVID-19 resulted in restrictions on travel that brought the airline industry to a near standstill and cut road traffic as well, decimating the car rental market, sources told the news service.

Hertz and creditors, including holders of asset-backed securities tied to its fleet of vehicles, appeared deadlocked Friday. Hertz was under pressure to either extend a forbearance agreement or make a $400 million lease payment.

Carl Celian, a top shareholder, could provide a last-minute rescue to protect a $1.6 billion investment, now worth about $170 million, the WSJ reported.

Hertz declined to comment.

The company’s shares fell by 38 percent after the close of trading, according to Yahoo Finance.

A bankruptcy would make Hertz one of the highest-profile corporate defaults from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creditors sought an upfront payment from Hertz in exchange for a further extension. But the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, a source told the news outlet.

Hertz has $19 billion in debt, comprising $4.3 billion of corporate bonds and loans and $14.4 billion in vehicle-backed debt held at financing subsidiaries.

Still, a liquidation poses a risk to bondholders. While a quick sell-off of vehicles can the value of assets that quickly depreciate, flooding the market with too many cars lowers prices, per the report.

“Cars aren’t like fine wine; they don’t get better with age,” Dan Zwirn, CEO of Arena Investors, who has held debt and equity stakes in auto companies for more than 20 years told the WSJ.

Last fall, Hertz was celebrating after it topped the J.D. Power rankings that measured satisfaction among car rental agencies, Forbes reported.

Hertz ranked No.1 as the most satisfying car rental agency ahead of seven competitors. The company beat Enterprise, which topped the rankings last year, to take the top slot.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

payments payments
21.7K
B2B Payments

CashWire And Workday Partner For Quicker, Safer Wire Transfers

14.7K
B2B Payments

Avignon Capital Rolls Out Accounting Service To Help Real Estate Investors

8.0K
eCommerce

Shopify Launches Debit, POS Credit Tools For Merchants

Republicans Reject Second Stimulus Bill Republicans Reject Second Stimulus Bill
5.7K
Coronavirus

Republicans Reject Second Stimulus Bill

Citigroup Ponders Suburban Satellite Offices Citigroup Ponders Suburban Satellite Offices
5.1K
Real Estate

Citigroup Ponders Suburban Satellite Offices 

password password
5.0K
Security & Fraud

Meal Kit Firm Home Chef Reveals Data Breach

PPP loan PPP loan
4.7K
Loans

House Expected To Approve PPP Changes

Amazon retail Amazon retail
3.2K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Patrick Gauthier On How Retail Will Reinvent Itself And Recover

Today in Payments Today in Payments
3.0K
News

Today In Payments: New Facebook Shops Feature Launched; Pelosi, House Look To Overhaul SMB PPP Loans

Blockchain Blockchain
3.0K
Blockchain

Why Hyperledger Says It’s Prime Time For Blockchain

3.0K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How Credit Unions Fare Against Challenger Banks

bitcoin bitcoin
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Square Cash App Allows Automatic Bitcoin Purchases

bitcoin bitcoin
2.7K
Security & Fraud

Bitcoin Usage On The Dark Web Up 65 Pct YoY

2.7K
Security & Fraud

How ‘Adaptive’ Decisioning Helps Issuers Stop Treating ‘Good’ Customers Like Fraudsters

Homeowners' Uncertainty Over Mortgage Payments Homeowners' Uncertainty Over Mortgage Payments
2.6K
Debt

Mortgage Bankers Association: 4.1 Million Home Loans In Forbearance