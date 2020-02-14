Retail

Modell’s Brings On Advisers Amid Slumping Sales, Online Competition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Modell's Sporting Goods

To recover following a lackluster display over the holidays, Modell’s Sporting Goods has brought on a series of advisers with the inclusion of a chief restructuring officer. The retail chain has encountered slumping sales and a competitive field from eCommerce, as well as big-box retailers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The retailer recently spent millions on Yankees, Giants and Jets merchandise. That did not sell well as the Giants and Jets had a less-than-stellar season, while the Yankees did not make the World Series. Winter weather that was somewhat warm also hurt as demand for sweatshirts, as well as boots, was not as strong as forecast.

Chief Executive Mitchell Modell made it known that the firm stopped paying some vendors and landlords and has begun discussions with suppliers as it aims to stay clear of bankruptcy and preserve cash. “All options are on the table right now,” Modell said per the outlet. “The number one option is that we maintain the company.”

The company brought on Berkeley Research Group, RBC Capital Markets, and the Cole Schotz law firm. Bob Duffy of Berkeley Research Group is functioning as chief restructuring officer. And the retailer came to the decision in January to shutter nine of 140 locations.

The news comes as JCPenney, Macy’s, Express, Papyrus and Pier 1 Imports, along with other merchants, have reported 1,218 closings this year already. This will be the fourth consecutive year that retailers will shutter 100 million square feet of space, which is equivalent to roughly 562 Walmart supercenters.

“This year will generally be more of the same,” said Robin Trantham, a consultant for real estate data tracker CoStar said per past reports. “We expect many companies – and many sizable companies – to announce closures.”

The start of the year typically sees a number of closures after the holiday season, according to past reports, the number and breadth indicate a problem that goes deeper than business as usual.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

sustainable farming sustainable farming
3.4K
Merchant Innovation

Farming’s AI, Data Driven (And Vertical) Tech Revolution

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
3.4K
Banking

Goldman Sachs: To Compete, Bank Needs Top Tier Tech Talent

earning report earning report
3.4K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

3.2K
B2B Payments

J.P. Morgan: Real-Time Treasury A Key Driver Of Corporate’s Loyalty

contactless payments tap to pay contactless payments tap to pay
3.0K
VISA

Visa On Tap To Pay, Cash Displacement And B2B Payments

No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security
2.8K
Security & Fraud

Is No-Factor Authentication Digital Security’s Future?

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019 SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019
2.8K
Global Payments

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019

PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’ The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’
2.7K
Security & Fraud

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’

2.6K
SMBs

New Report: One Day Too Long: Why Small Businesses Want Rapid Settlement

https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/ https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/
2.5K
Brexit

N26 Exits UK Post Brexit

online bank account online bank account
2.4K
Digital Banking

Platforms Help FIs And FinTechs Break Down Silos

Uber on smartphone Uber on smartphone
2.3K
International

Uber Money Expands To India

Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone
2.3K
Payment Methods

Fiserv’s Clover Lets Diners Scan To Pay With Apple Pay