As omnichannel retail becomes pivotal for success in the long haul, merchants in cities big and small are harnessing eCommerce. Square has seen merchants transition to the web in weeks — or even days in some instances, the company said in its Rise of eCommerce report.

In the report, Square said Albuquerque, New Mexico saw the largest rise in new sellers transitioning to the web due to the coronavirus. The city was followed by Durham, North Carolina and Portland, Oregon in the “top 50” ranking. Other ranked cities include Seattle, Kansas City and San Francisco.

In Kansas City, fast-casual eatery The Russell used to have lunchtime orders comprise most of its business. After the city instituted stay-at-home orders, the company had to make a decision — put staff on leave and shutter for a time or make a change.

The company decided to harness Square Online Store to make a marketplace that provided items like baked goods, ready-made meals and wine, among other items. Selections might change, but customers can pick up the items curbside or have them delivered.

And, in San Francisco, Prairie Chef/Owner Anthony Strong made a change by rolling out a general store through eCommerce. “As soon as I heard about people starting to stockpile supplies, I knew what the community needed would be changing quite a bit,” Strong said. “I find new products constantly which gives me the perfect opportunity to continue the dialogue with my customers.”

The news comes as Square announced the availability of its Square Online Store On-Demand Delivery technology to let retailers send drivers for eCommerce orders per news earlier in June. A courier from a delivery partner is dispatched to an eatery to get the order and delivery it to the diner with the offering. And the diner receives text updates with links to live maps to keep track of the delivery.